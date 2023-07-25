Tatlock and Oppenheimer were in a relationship and later embarked upon an affair while he was married to Katherine “Kitty” Puening (Emily Blunt).

For Western audiences, Pugh appears nude in multiple scenes with Murphy but, in countries including India and Indonesia, her body is reportedly covered with a computer-generated black dress.

A photo of one altered scene has been circulated on Twitter, with fans in certain territories expressing their surprise.

The decision to censor the material was always likely, though, as many countries in the Middle East and Asia forbid nudity in cinema.

To secure a release in these territories, the film was edited to obtain a U/A rating from India’s Central Board of Film Certification, meaning it’s classified for viewers with parental guidance for children below 12 years of age.

Alongside the censorship issues, Oppenheimer also sparked controversy in India by quoting from the Hindu Bhagavad Gita – specifically the line “I am become Death, destroyer of worlds”, which Oppenheimer famously thought of when the first nuclear bomb was detonated.

However, these pushbacks haven't hindered Oppenheimer's box office success, with the film shattering expectations and earning an impressive $82.4 million in North America and $180 million globally in its opening weekend.

In the UK, Oppenheimer has been given a 15 rating by the BBFC for “strong language and sex”.

In the US, the movie has earned an R rating for “sexuality, nudity, and language”, meaning that anyone under the age of 17 will require a parent or adult guardian to accompany them if they want to watch the movie in cinemas.

