Internationally, Barbie earned $337m globally, while Oppenheimer amassed a $174.2m global total.

Nolan’s new biopic tells the true story of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his involvement in the Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Given the film’s difficult subject matter, naturally many are wondering whether Oppenheimer is suitable for kids.

Read on for everything you need to know, including the official guidance given by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

Oppenheimer age rating UK

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock in Oppenheimer. YouTube/Universal

In the UK, Oppenheimer has been given a 15 rating by the BBFC for “strong language and sex”.

In the US, the movie has earned an R rating for “sexuality, nudity, and language”, meaning that anyone under the age of 17 will require an adult guardian to accompany them if they want to see the film in cinemas.

Oppenheimer’s R-rating appears to stem from the movie’s graphic sex scenes.

Cillian Murphy previously spoke about this detail interview with The Guardian where he mentioned there is “prolonged full nudity” in a scene featuring Oppenheimer and his lover Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh).

It marks Nolan’s first R-rated film since 2002’s Insomnia.

Oppenheimer is in UK cinemas now.

