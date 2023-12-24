His post continued: "This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes's legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world.

"What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honoured to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

His departure comes after actor Melissa Barrera was dropped from Scream 7 after sharing a series of Instagram posts about the Israel-Hamas war. The cast hadn't been officially confirmed, but Barrera was expected to reprise her role as Sam Carpenter.

Days after the news of Barrera's departure from the franchise, it was announced that her co-star, Jenna Ortega, would not be returning for the seventh film due to her shooting schedule for Netflix's Wednesday season 2.

Following the news of Barrera's exit, Spyglass Media released a statement to Variety, noting why they had dropped the actor from the movie.

"Spyglass's stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the statement read.

Melissa Barrera in Scream (2022). Paramount Pictures/YouTube

In a statement shared on Barrera's Instagram Stories, she said: "First and foremost I condemn anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

"As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.

"Every person on this earth – regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status – deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."

She continued: "I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom."

