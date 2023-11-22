While there had been no official word on the cast of Scream 7 yet, Barrera had been expected to reprise her role as Sam Carpenter, the older sister of Tara Carpenter (Ortega).

Why was Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7?

On Tuesday (21st November), a spokesperson for Spyglass, the studio behind the Scream films, explained in a statement to Variety that Barrera has been dropped from Scream 7.

"Spyglass's stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the statement read.

In one Instagram post, Barrera wrote, "Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself," adding, "We don’t need more hate. No Islamophobia. No Anti-semitism [sic]."

Other posts shared by Barrera included claims that Gaza was "currently being treated like a concentration camp".

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Barrera for comment.

Scream 7 director Christopher Landon broke his silence on Barrera’s firing from the film on Tuesday 21st November.

He responded to the news with a now-deleted post on X, which was recently re-branded from Twitter, along with a broken heart emoji: "This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make."

