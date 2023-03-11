The Scream VI cast is comprised of a mix of surviving characters from previous films and brand new additions, with fans waiting on tenterhooks to find out which ones will make it out alive.

Scream VI is arguably the most intense instalment in the long-running horror franchise to date, barreling from one adrenaline-pumping set piece to the next as the Carpenter sisters attempt to avoid the blade of another Ghostface killer.

The focus remains on Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her younger sister Tara (Wednesday's Jenna Ortega), who attempt to leave the nightmares of Woodsboro behind and start a new life in New York City.

Fellow Ghostface survivors Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks (Jasmin Savoy Brown) join them, but as the niece and nephew of deceased fan-favourite Randy (Jamie Kennedy), they know all too well that anyone is expendable in a slasher.

Here are the unlucky characters who meet their end in Scream VI – beware: full spoilers follow!

Who dies in Scream 6? Every kill in order

Laura Crane (Samara Weaving)

Samara Weaving stars in Scream VI. Paramount Pictures

Every Scream movie begins with an opening sting, depicting the first in a wave of killings perpetrated by an unhinged individual donning the iconic Ghostface mask. In this entry, associate professor Laura Crane (Samara Weaving) – who fittingly teaches a Film Studies course on 20th century slashers – fills that initial victim role.

She is seen at a trendy New York City bar, waiting for someone she has been talking to on a dating app. They call to awkwardly tell her that they can't find the venue, luring her into a dark alley as she attempts to offer directions. Ghostface appears from the shadows to strike her down – and moments later, reveals his identity to the audience.

Samara Weaving previously collaborated with the creative team behind Scream VI on their 2019 horror flick Ready or Not.

Jason Carvey (Tony Revolori) and Greg

Tony Revolori stars in Scream VI. Paramount Pictures

In a break from tradition, the identity of Ghostface is revealed to the audience immediately after his first kill, with Laura Crane's murderer being one of her very own students: Jason Carvey (Tony Revolori). We learn that he has a plan, along with flatmate Greg, to eventually murder Sam and Tara Carpenter while in the Ghostface disguise.

That idea goes out the window when Jason finds himself stalked by an unknown assailant, who got to Greg some time earlier. The mystery killer makes short work of Jason in his apartment after a twisted game of 'warmer and colder', with his grisly death and that of his would-be partner setting the Carpenters on high-alert.

Bodega customer and owner

Two Ghostface victims from Scream VI. Paramount Pictures

When Sam and Tara find themselves pursued by Ghostface, they run into a nearby convenience store desperate for help. Evoking the spirit of Sam Raimi's New Yorkers in Spider-Man ("You mess with one of us, you mess with all of us!"), two men do indeed attempt to stand up to the attacker. Unfortunately, it doesn't go very well.

Both the customer in line and the owner of the store are swiftly taken down. The latter attempts to defend the Carpenters with a shotgun, but is disarmed by Ghostface, who uses the weapon against him and also shoots at the two sisters. Though some fans were alarmed to see the character wield a firearm – as opposed to his trademark blade – they can rest assured it was only for a fleeting moment.

Dr Christopher Stone (Henry Czerny)

Henry Czerny attends the world premiere of Paramount's Scream VI Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sam Carpenter's psychiatrist Dr Christopher Stone (Henry Czerny) was rather frightened when he learned his patient was the daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and technically a killer herself – albeit, in self-defence. He attempted to cut all ties with her upon this admission, claiming not to be experienced enough to handle her case.

Alas, it was too little too late, as even this association with Sam was enough to put Dr Stone on Ghostface's radar, who paid him a visit one fateful evening, knifing him from the window of his front door.

Czerny is another Ready or Not alum.

Anika Kayoko (Devyn Nekoda)

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Devyn Nekoda in Scream VI. Paramount Pictures

One of the saddest losses in Scream VI is Anika Kayoko (Devyn Nekoda), who is introduced as the girlfriend of returning character Mindy Meeks (Jasmin Savoy Brown). The couple are seen to have a loving and supportive relationship, which is tragically cut short after an intervention by the killer.

When Ghostface infiltrates Sam and Tara's apartment, the gang are forced to flee via a rickety ladder leading to their neighbour across the street. Anika tells Mindy to go on ahead, having already suffered a severe stab wound. When all others are across, Anika finally begins the nerve-shredding crawl to the opposite side of the building.

Sadly, Ghostface catches up before she can reach safety, knocking the ladder off the window ledge and causing Anika to fall several storeys to her death.

Ethan Landry/Bailey (Jack Champion)

(L-R) Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra and Melissa Barrera Paramount Pictures

As had been suspected by virtually everyone, Ethan (Jack Champion) was revealed to be one of the Ghostface killers. A less predictable twist was that he had secretly been the brother of Tara's flatmate Quinn (Liana Liberato) and son of Detective Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) – all of whom were related to Scream 5 killer Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid).

Ethan is ultimately killed by Tara, who gruesomely plunges a knife down his throat during the final stand-off, following a rivalry stemming from his self-identification as an 'incel'.

Quinn Bailey (Liana Liberato)

Liana Liberato plays Quinn in Scream VI. Paramount Pictures

Quinn is thought to have been killed earlier in the movie during a confrontation with Ghostface, but this is revealed to be a ruse as she is in fact one of the attackers, seeking revenge for the death of her older brother: Richie.

She is killed – for real – by Sam Carpenter, who shoots her square in the forehead during the final battle.

Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney)

Dermot Mulroney plays Detective Bailey in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

The ringleader of the unhinged Bailey family is their twisted father, Detective Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), who had used his position in the NYPD to gain the trust of Ghostface's primary targets.

He is knocked out during the final battle and awakes to find himself alone in his own creepy lair, which serves as a shrine to the previous Ghostface killers, who his late son Richie was obsessed by.

Sam turns the tables on Wayne, calling him using the Ghostface voice changer and emerging in costume to stab him dozens of times, with the ferocity of her attack encouraged by a vision of her own killer father: Billy Loomis.

Note: Twins Mindy and Chad as well as journalist Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and FBI agent Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) have very close brushes with death in Scream VI, but ultimately are said or shown to survive.

