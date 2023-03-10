It adds a thrilling mystery element that isn't found in those rival franchises, with audiences usually kept guessing until the last moment on who is perpetrating the latest spate of gruesome murders.

Ghostface holds a unique place in the pantheon of slasher villains as – unlike peers Michael Myers ( Halloween ) and Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th) – there is someone different under the mask in every single Scream film.

Scream VI is no exception, finding the previous film's protagonists Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) as they attempt to move on from their shared trauma in bustling New York City.

However, now that they have been involuntarily drawn into the mythos of the in-universe 'Stab' franchise, they find themselves the targets of yet another deranged lunatic with far too much time on their hands.

Read on if you want to know the identity of the latest Ghostface killer(s), but be warned of full spoilers to follow.

Scream 6 ending spoilers: Who is the Ghostface killer?

Since the very first entry, it has been standard practice for a Scream movie to have more than one Ghostface killer, but the sixth instalment ups the ante with a grand total of five.

In a break from tradition, we learn of the first Ghostface immediately during the opening sting, which sees university student Jason Carvey (Spider-Man's Tony Revolori) slash associate professor Laura Crane (Samara Weaving).

Both names are giveaways, with Revolori's character sharing the first name of Friday the 13th's dreaded antagonist, while 'Carvey' could be interpreted as a grim reference to what he inflicts on his victims.

Meanwhile, horror fans will know Crane to be the surname of Janet Leigh's ill-fated runaway in 1960's Psycho, which is fitting as Weaving's character was herself an expert in 20th century slasher films.

Ghostface in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

We later learn that Jason is plotting with his flatmate, Greg, to kill the Carpenter sisters, but that plan is stopped in its tracks when they become victims of a killer with a similar idea.

After Jason and Greg meet grisly deaths, the bodies continue to pile up, with the so-called 'core four' consisting of Sam and Tara as well as twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) racing to get to the bottom of who is pursuing them.

The big reveal comes in a shrine to the Scream mythos, featuring the capes, masks and knives of all the previous Ghostface killers, plus a number of other remnants salvaged from the franchise's various crime scenes to date.

It is here that NYPD detective Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), who had been helping the core four with their investigation, announced himself to be the one who has been stalking them – but indeed, he wasn't working alone.

Dermot Mulroney plays Detective Bailey in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

Wayne is backed up by two other Ghostface killers closing in on the group, who dramatically unmask themselves, revealing Tara's flatmate Quinn (Liana Liberato) and Chad's roommate, Ethan (Jack Champion).

It was previously established that Quinn was Wayne's daughter, with the cop explaining how he used his authority to fake her murder in order to throw the gang off the scent.

Meanwhile, Ethan – who had been going by the surname Landry – revealed that he was actually Wayne's son and that the family's killing spree had been carried out to avenge one of their own.

They tell the horrified gang that previous Ghostface killer Richie Hirsch (Jack Quaid), introduced in 2022's Scream, was their beloved relative – a son to Wayne, and older brother to Quinn and Ethan.

Like all Ghostface killers, the terrible trio's plan is foiled in brutal fashion, but not before they strike some devastating blows – with Mindy's girlfriend Anika (Devyn Nekoda) among the kills to their name.

Scream VI is playing in UK cinemas now.

