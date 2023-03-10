Though they have been used sparingly for decades, these stings skyrocketed in popularity thanks to Marvel Studios, which used them very effectively to drum up excitement for future chapters in its cinematic universe.

Scream is a franchise that has always been distinguished by its meta commentary on the horror genre and Hollywood filmmaking more generally, so it's no surprise that it has its sights set on the latest trend: post-credits scenes.

Since then, other major franchises have also adopted the technique – from DC Comics to Star Wars – but haven't managed to perfect the formula that made them so crucial to the MCU.

Though Scream has never previously featured a post-credits scenes, many fans will likely be waiting until the very end to find out if the sixth instalment has a surprise in store.

If you missed it, here's what you need to know about the Scream VI post-credits scene. Spoiler alert!

Scream 6 post-credits scene explained

Yes, Scream VI does indeed have a post-credits scene – but don't be frustrated if you missed it.

After all, it's essentially a prank on those who waited through the credits, rather than being a serious tease of exciting things to come.

The two-second clip is an unseen moment from an earlier monologue by Mindy Meeks (Jasmin Savoy Brown), who was again explaining the rules of a slasher sequel.

Speaking to her fellow Ghostface targets, placed out of shot, she passionately says: "Not every movie needs a post-credits scene!"

That's it. That's the scene. Again, this is clearly a cheeky inclusion by the Scream VI creative team – collectively known as Radio Silence – designed to poke fun at an industry trend which has arguably reached saturation point in recent years.

Though some might be annoyed to have waited through the credits for no reward, this writer couldn't agree more with the sentiment. Down with post-credits scenes!

