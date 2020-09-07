When is Mission: Impossible 7’s UK release date?

The long-running Mission: Impossible franchise looked stronger than ever after 2018’s Fallout, which did huge business around the world and won critical acclaim to boot.

However, these past few months have been testing for Tom Cruise and co, as the crew have had to contend with shooting two films back-to-back during a pandemic, as well as some strange rumours hitting the press.

Eyebrows were raised after reports broke the production was planning to blow up a 111-year-old Polish bridge, but director Christopher McQuarrie has since denied the Mission: Impossible 7 rumours.

Restarting film production during the coronavirus pandemic is no easy feat, as Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman have learned the hard way, but the team behind Mission: Impossible aren’t doing anything by halves.

McQuarrie recently shared a picture from a location high up in a mountainous region, where a ramp has been constructed seemingly in preparation for another ambitious stunt.

Previously, Cruise has strapped himself to the outside of a plane and scaled Dubai’s Burj Khalifa for sequences in this series, so it’s anybody’s guess what he plans to do next.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to find the latest cast, trailer and production news on Mission: Impossible 7 below. This article probably won’t self-destruct after reading, but just be careful, okay?

When is Mission: Impossible 7 released in cinemas?

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are filming back-to-back were originally set to release in the UK on 23th July 2021 and 5th August 2022 respectively.

The coronavirus put a halt to everything, including filming, with the seventh film’s release date pushed back to November 2021 – and it seems likely that it will meet that target release date following the news that the film was one of several projects granted a lockdown exemption from the UK government.

Tom Cruise reportedly spoke one-on-one with UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, and it’s been confirmed that filming will be allowed to resume in England, with the caveat that safety will still have to come first, a small number of cast and crew forming “bubbles”.

“The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain,” Dowden said. “Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in-demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy. We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again.”

Though filming for Mission: Impossible 7 was scheduled to take place in Venice, Simon Pegg previously confirmed in an interview on BBC Radio 6 that production had halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

“Paramount were very cautious and sensible, I think, and pulled the production out of Venice,” the actor said. “It’s a big group of people, we were shooting carnival sequences and it was just unwise to remain so we bugged out.”

Paramount Pictures

Reports also emerged in June that Tom Cruise is creating a ‘coronavirus-free village’ at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire to allow production on the franchise’s seventh film to continue.

The film’s cast and crew will operate within a coronavirus-free bubble, and Cruise has reportedly set up Winnebago trailers for the film’s stars to stay in whilst filming on the RAF site.

A source told The Sun: “The film has already been heavily delayed and there’s no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely.

“It’s also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer, it will mean some of the world’s biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team,” they continued.

“It’s pricey but Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone, and there’s a hell of a lot riding on this film, the Mission: Impossible movies are all massive box office successes and the studio is right behind getting this back on track.”

Meanwhile, during the filming of a motorbike sequence, the stuntman’s vehicle recently burst into flames. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the set has been closed while the cause of the problem is identified, according to The Sun.

RadioTimes.com has contacted representatives for Cruise and Paramount asking for comment on the report.

Who is in the cast?

Tom Cruise is back as daredevil IMF agent Ethan Hunt in both movies, with Rebecca Ferguson also returning as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust for at least Mission: Impossible 7.

The first big new addition was Hayley Atwell, best known as the MCU’s Peggy Carter, who will be the female lead in both films.

McQuarrie has also now revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff will join the franchise as a new femme fatale, while X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult has joined the team in an unknown role rumoured to be a villain.

Franchise regulars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Jeremy Renner have yet to be confirmed but are also likely candidates. Rumours are also swirling that Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin will also return somehow, despite (spoiler alert!) dying in Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Shea Wigham is also set to star in an unconfirmed role, as confirmed by McQuarrie on Instagram.

McQuarrie also posted a picture of Henry Czerny, best known for playing Impossible Mission Force director Eugene Kittridge in the first ever film. Hunt’s former boss spent much of his first impossible mission believing Hunt was a mole, before it was proven to be Jim Phelps (Jon Voight). Czerny is expected to reprise the role for both Mission 7 and 8.

What will happen in Mission: Impossible 7?

We’re currently a long way from release and details about the plot are scarce.

But one thing we can expect for sure is extreme stunts from Tom Cruise, who is presumably looking to top his HALO jump and helicopter manoeuvres from Mission: Impossible: Fallout.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 need to “[swallow] the last three movies whole”, director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire.

“I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it’s two movies.”

After surviving the last film, it is entirely possible that recurring villain Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) may return as an antagonist.

Is there a trailer for Mission: Impossible 7?

The film is still in pre-production, so hold your horses – expect a trailer closer to release in 2021.

However, we do have this tantalising image from the set which appears to tease another death-defying stunt for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in the upcoming flick.

Will there be a Mission: Impossible 8?

Mission: Impossible 8 has been confirmed and is currently in the works.

Tom Cruise is down to star once again but little else is known about the eighth instalment of the franchise.

When is Mission: Impossible 8 released in cinemas?

Production gets underway on Mission: Impossible 8 straight after Mission: Impossible 7, with the shoots happening back-to-back.

MI8 is due for release in November 2022 but there is a chance this could be delayed due to productions having been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ll keep this page updated with any developments.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be released in the UK in November 2021.