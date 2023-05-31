Real name Mark Calaway, The Undertaker is a WWE legend with over 30 years of in-ring action to his name. Now, he’s giving wrestling fans the treat of a lifetime by bringing his 1 deadMAN Show to the UK.

The Phenom, The Deadman, The Grim Reaper, he’s a man of many names but you probably know him best as The Undertaker.

After appearing last year in Cardiff to coincide with the record-breaking Clash at the Castle event, the 58-year-old wrestler is now returning at the same time as WWE’s double-header of Friday Night SmackDown and Money in the Bank.

He will be taking the one-man show to four venues across the country from 1st July, with stops in London, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Glasgow. The tour will give fans the chance to ask The Undertaker questions about his incredible career and, in turn, hear the very best inside stories from behind the scenes and wide-brimmed hats.

And with such a long and storied career, there’s bound to be plenty of interesting tales and titbits. For instance, the stories behind the infamous Streak, which saw The Undertaker win WrestleMania no less than 21 times in a row. Or, the truth behind the Brothers of Destruction storyline, in which half-brothers Undertaker and Kane alternated between feuding and teaming up for over 23 years.

To find out all that and more, read on as we tell you how to get tickets to the 1 deadMAN Show this summer. Plus, there’s still a few spots left at this year’s epic Money in the Bank and Friday Night SmackDown at The O2, so make sure you read our guide or grab some last-minute tickets with the link below.

Is The Undertaker still in WWE?

The Undertaker officially retired from wrestling in 2020 after three decades in the ring. His last appearance was at the Survivor Series event, which he’d made his WWE debut at 30 years before, where he finished with the final line: “My time has come to let The Undertaker Rest in Peace."

Two years later he was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and so far, has only popped up again once, for a short skit with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt in the Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special.

What is The Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show 2023?

WWE/AEG

The 1 deadMAN Show is an intimate one-man show that sees The Undertaker recounting the highs and lows of his legendary wrestling career.

WWE has teased that The Phenom will be “sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance”.

Since its premiere, the show has sold out venues in Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more. Last year, the wrestler made his UK debut in Cardiff the day before WWE’s sell-out Clash at the Castle.

When and where is The Undertaker’s UK tour 2023?

The Deadman is coming to four venues across the UK this July, starting with Indigo at The O2 on 1st July. The eagle-eyed fans among you may notice that this is the same day as WWE’s much anticipated Money in the Bank at the O2, but luckily, the show that day is taking place at 2:30pm so you can go to both.

After that he’ll be wheeling his coffin over to Wolverhampton, Manchester, and Glasgow. Here’s the full list of dates:

How to get tickets to The Undertaker’s UK tour 2023

Pre-sale tickets for The Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show go live exclusively for O2 Priority customers and WWE fans today at 10am (Wednesday 31st May).

As for the rest of you, general sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 2nd June. If you’re looking to land yourself some tickets, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

