Taking place on 1st July 2023, this night will be the biggest wrestling show the UK has seen for a very long time, and will include some of WWE’s most iconic names, such as Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This summer, London’s O2 Arena is hosting a major event in the wrestling calendar: WWE’s Money in the Bank.

What started as a small part of WrestleMania is now one of WWE’s ‘Big Five’ events, annually drawing in massive crowds thanks to its superstar line-up and utter chaos of the matches.

But that’s not all. The night before, the O2 will also be hosting Friday Night Smackdown, which will be broadcast live from the UK for the very first time.

Money in the Bank’s London setting was announced in January and saw a huge reaction from fans in the UK. The news came off the back of last year’s Clash at the Castle, which was hosted in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and saw record-breaking crowds of more than 60,000.

After news of this year's London event was revealed, Christian D'Acuña, senior programming director at the O2, said: “We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money in the Bank event taking place in the UK here at the O2.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to the O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest superstars.”

WWE then added Smackdown to the O2’s roster following the “incredible early response” for Money in the Bank tickets, giving us a fantastic weekend of live wrestling. For UK fans, this upswing in wrestling coming across the pond is a good sign that more ‘Big Five’ events are on the way, with maybe even WrestleMania on the horizon.

Both of these historic shows are having a final sale of tickets today. So, to help you grab a last-minute spot, here's everything you need to know.

Buy Money in the Bank tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy WWE Smackdown tickets at Ticketmaster

What is WWE Money in the Bank?

SmackDownxMITB

Money in the Bank is a ladder match that sees WWE superstars compete to win a briefcase which dangles 20ft above the ring. The briefcase contains a contract for a championship wrestling match at a time and place of the winner’s choosing.

The Money in the Bank match debuted at WrestleMania in 2005 but became a separate pay-per-view event in 2010. Now, it’s one of the company's ‘Big Five’ and is known for getting dirty quickly, with high-flying stunts and falls being a big feature.

The male and female winners from last year, Austin Theory and Liv Morgan, have already cashed in their victories, with Liv Morgan playing hers that very same night. At 2022’s Money in the Bank, she defeated Ronda Rousey and won the SmackDown Women's Championship, the first title in her wrestling career. Meanwhile, Austin Theory was defeated on his cash-in by Seth Rollins.

When and where is WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

Anywhere between five and 10 wrestlers can compete at Money in the Bank. Last year, the women’s match had seven wrestlers while the men’s match had eight and it took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This year, Roman Reigns has been announced on the match card for both events.

Here’s what we know about the date and venue for this year:

1st July, 2023 – The O2, London

When and where is WWE Friday Night Smackdown 2023?

Smackdown is a weekly event that has been running on a Friday night since 2005, but in all that time it has never been broadcast live at UK primetime. This June, that changes with the flagship show coming to London and airing live on BT Sport at 8pm GMT.

Here’s the date and venue:

30th June 2023 – The O2, London

When do WWE Money in the Bank and Smackdown tickets go on sale?

Ticketmaster originally sold the Money in the Bank and Smackdown tickets together in a combo sale. But for this final round of sales, they will only be sold separately.

Tickets for both are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 19th May). To guarantee yourself a seat in the ring, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How much are Money in the Bank tickets?

When the two events were sold as a combination, the prices started at £60 and went up to £750 for the best floor seats. Prices for this re-sale are likely to be the same or even higher depending on the seats still available.

