However, there is just one teeny tiny issue with The Tina Turner Musical — it's exclusively performed in London in the UK! That is, until, spring 2025.

The critically acclaimed musical, written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, is set to tour the UK and Ireland next spring. The Tina Turner Musical, which includes a can't-help-but-dance soundtrack featuring songs such as Proud Mary and What’s Love Got to Do with It?, will begin the tour in Leicester, before visiting cities like Belfast, Dublin and Liverpool, and ending in Milton Keynes in 2026.

This isn't the first tour The Tina Turner Musical has embarked on; the jukebox musical has toured North America, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Australia, and has performed on Broadway, too.

More like this

Let's find out how you can secure The Tina Turner Musical UK tour tickets today.

Buy The Tina Turner Musical tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets

If you enjoy going to the theatre but sometimes find the noise overwhelming, you should check out Loop Earplugs.

What is the story of Tina: The Musical?

The Tina Turner Musical follows the life of Anna Mae Bullock from her early life in Nutbush, Tennessee to her transformation into Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. The award-winning musical explores how Turner defied the bounds of her age, gender and race to become a 12-time Grammy Award winner and one of the best-selling artists in the world.

When asked about the play, Turner had said: "It's really important to me to have the chance to share my full story. This musical is not about my stardom. It is about the journey I took to get there. Each night I want audiences to take away from the theatre that you can turn poison into medicine."

Buy The Tina Turner Musical tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets

Will The Tina Turner Musical tour the UK?

It's simply the best news you'll hear all day: The Tina Turner Musical is touring the UK and Ireland in 2025 and into 2026. While further dates and casting are yet to be announced, here is the full list of UK dates that you can currently purchase:

26th March to 5th April 2025 — Sunderland, Sunderland Empire

8th April to 26th April 2025 — Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

23rd Sept to 4th Oct 2025 — Glasgow, King's Theatre

11th Nov to 22nd Nov 2025 — Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse

25th Nov 2025 to 3rd Jan 2026 — Manchester, Palace Theatre

27th Jan to 7th Feb 2026 — Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

How much do The Tina Turner Musical tickets cost?

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images

At the time of writing, tickets for The Tina Turner Musical start from £15 at all UK tour venues — this doesn't include the booking fee.

Buy The Tina Turner Musical tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets

Are you on the look out for how to get cheap theatre tickets? Then stay up to date with our Going Out newsletter for plenty of deals and how-to guides, as well as plenty of weekend inspiration.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get The Tina Turner Musical UK tour tickets

Tickets for The Tina Turner Musical UK tour are on sale right now at ATG Tickets. You can buy tickets for the shows in Bristol, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Sunderland and Manchester, with more UK and Ireland dates to be announced.

Buy The Tina Turner Musical tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

The Moonwalkers with Tom Hanks and The Art of the Brick are two of the capital city's hottest new experiences.