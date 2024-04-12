All of this is included in the newly announced Take That: The Greatest Weekend, a four-day and four-night festival put together by the era-defining boyband. The event will see Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald take over Malta for a one-of-a-kind show.

Take That are set to give a one-off performance of the 1993 Everything Changes album from start to finish, as well as a selection of their greatest hits from across their decades-long career.

The boys will also by joined by a range of special guests, including the Sugababes, Sam Ryder, Daniel Bedingfield, Gok Wan and more, with additional performers still to be announced.

The four-day weekend will kick off on Thursday 17th October with an opening party hosted by Guilty Pleasures. Ticket holders will also get access to private parties and events at locations across Malta, including UNO and Cafe Del Mar Beach Club.

Sounds good? We think so too. Here's how you can snag a ticket to the party of the century.

Buy Take That: The Greatest Weekend tickets at Ticketmaster

What is Take That: The Greatest Weekend?

Take That: The Greatest Weekend is a four-day and four-night festival organised by the '90s boy band Take That, which will be taking place on the island of Malta later this year.

The festival will see a line-up of special guest stars, as well as additional events like nightclub concerts, boat parties and pool parties.

Everything will kick off with an opening party at the site, hosted by the organisation Guilty Pleasures.

Take That themselves will be headlining at two massive slots on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival, when they will perform their 1993 album Everything Changes in full for the first time, as well as a selection of hits from across their career, including from their latest No. 1 album This Life.

When and where is Take That: The Greatest Weekend?

The Greatest Weekend is set to take place across the beautiful island of Malta, which can be found in the Mediterranean sea between Sicily and North Africa.

Events will be taking place across the island at iconic venues like UNO Malta, the home of Malta's nightlife and the largest outdoor venue on the island, Cafe del Mar Beach Club and a brand new outdoor concert arena.

All of this will be taking place from Thursday 17th October until Sunday 20th October 2024.

When do Take That: The Greatest Weekend tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets went live at 10am on Friday 12th April, with the chance to snag tickets in a number of pre-sales as well.

How much are Take That: The Greatest Weekend tickets?

You can be in with the chance to party with Take That from just £279 for general admission first release tickets.

You can also snag a VIP ticket for £489.

How to get Take That: The Greatest Weekend tickets

Take That. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

This festival is the first of its kind, so it's safe to assume that demand could be high.

Make sure you have your Ticketmaster username and password at the ready to log in before tickets go on sale — we'd usually recommend getting online at least 10 minutes before tickets go live.

You can also check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, as well as our guide to booking fees for more information.

Who else is playing at Take That: The Greatest Weekend?

It's not just the '90s heartthrobs taking to the stage in Malta later this year; they're bringing along some guest stars too.

So far, the line-up also includes the Sugababes, Sam Ryder, Ella Henderson, Daniel Bedingfield, Heather Small and Gok Wan, with more acts still to be announced.

Fancy listening to some Take That to get you in the mood? Here are all the Take That albums in order, which you can listen to on some of the best AirPods alternatives.