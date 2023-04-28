Last-minute camp, we urge you to think of your future festive self and check out this pantomime, too.

There are two types of people in the world (don’t worry, we’re not about to start singing Britney Spears to you): those who start prepping for Christmas now, and those who enjoy the last-minute chaos. The RadioTimes.com team are firmly in camp one, and if you are too, we have a pantomime you should snap up tickets for.

British comedy legend Jennifer Saunders, of Absolutely Fabulous and French and Saunders fame, will take to the London Palladium stage for the first time as Captain Hook in Peter Pan. The pantomime, which is loosely based on JM Barrie’s children’s book of the same name, is in its eighth season at the West End venue.

The much-loved story follows Peter Pan, a boy who never grows up, as he takes Wendy, John and Michael Darling to Neverland, a magical island which is home to the Lost Boys, fairies, mermaids, and, of course, pirates, namely the cunning Captain Hook...

Speaking about casting Saunders as Captain Hook, producer Michael Harrison said: “I thought: ‘Hello! Captain Hook is often played by a man and I thought why not do a gender change? It’s what pantomime is all about, isn’t it?

"They can be riotous at times but Jennifer’s a proven comic genius. For starters, just her sauntering on stage as Captain Hook will get a laugh, and that’s before she’s said anything.”

Saunders will be joining a pantomime known for its fabulous costumes, mesmerising sets, jaw-dropping special effects and the ability to sprinkle Pixie Dust on every aspect of the magical story.

Upon her casting announcement, she said: “I could not be more delighted to be doing my first panto ever at the Palladium. I am a huge fan of panto and the Palladium always delivers. I wouldn’t want to be in Peter Pan's tiny soft shoes let me tell you, because I am going to give Hook my all!”

Here’s how you can secure tickets to see Saunders in the Peter Pan pantomime.

Buy Peter Pan tickets from £20 at LW Theatres

When and where is Jennifer Saunders starring in Peter Pan?

LW Theatres

The Peter Pan pantomime will take place at the London Palladium in the West End. The nearest underground stations are Oxford Circus (which has the Central, Victoria and Bakerloo lines), Tottenham Court Road (on the Central and Northern lines), and Bond Street (on the Central and Jubilee lines). The London Palladium has housed plenty of brilliant pantomimes, from Goldilocks and Snow White, to Dick Whittington and last year’s Jack and the Beanstalk production.

The Peter Pan pantomime will be performing this winter from Saturday 9th December 2023 until Saturday 14th January 2024.

How long does the London Palladium's Peter Pan last?

The Peter Pan pantomime's – which also stars Rob Madge of My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) as Tinker Bell and Julian Clary as Mr Smee – run time is still yet to be confirmed. However, if previous performances are anything to go by, we can estimate it will be approximately two hours, including an internal.

How much do London Palladium's Peter Pan pantomime tickets cost?

At the time of writing, you can purchase Peter Pan pantomime tickets from just £20. Ticket prices tend to increase for the weekend performances, ranging from £22.50 to £35, but you can still bag a limited number of 20 quid tickets for the weekend shows.

How to get tickets to see Peter Pan at the London Palladium

Pre-sale for the Peter Pan pantomime took place yesterday (Thursday 27th April) from 10am. General on sale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 28th April).

Will the ticket price be a goodie or a baddie? Luckily for us, Peter Pan pantomime tickets are kind to our wallets, with prices starting from just £20.

