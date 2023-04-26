Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, will be closing the three week-long festival this July alongside a range of special guests that have yet to be announced.

For all you young and beautiful people out there, we have very exciting news. American singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey has been announced as the final act at this year’s BST Hyde Park.

Armed with her best hits like Blue Jeans, Born to Die and Summertime Sadness, Del Rey is set to perform at the London event just two weeks after taking on Glastonbury Festival. She’ll be using the gigs to promote her ninth and newest studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Her latest album came out in March and quickly got her to the number one spot on the UK charts for the sixth time in her career, but that’s just another rung on the ladder for Lana Del Rey.

Hailed by Variety magazine as “one of the most influential singer-songwriters of the 21st century”, Del Rey has achieved five UK top 10 singles and 11 UK top 40s. Her breakthrough came in 2011 with the song Video Games, and since then she’s gone on to win two BRIT Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, a Satellite Award, and six Grammy nominations.

With her melancholic style and pop-culture filled lyrics, she remains on a winning streak and is now tied for the top acts with the most UK Number Ones.

So, if you’re ready to feel like you’re on the West Coast, find out how to get tickets now.

American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) Hyde Park is a massive set of concerts spread over three weeks from 24th June to 9th July. Each date features a very different headliner from classic rock bands to pop singers, plus a ton of supporting acts. This year, the festival will be opened by P!nk before also featuring Guns N’ Roses, Take That and its first K-Pop headliner, BLACKPINK.

There are still a limited number of tickets available for most of the BST Hyde Park weekends, so in case you want to see someone other than Lana, here’s the full list of dates for this year’s festival:

24th June 2023 – P!nk / Gwen Stefani

25th June 2023 – P!nk / Gwen Stefani

30th June 2023 – Guns N' Roses

1st July 2023 – Take That

2nd July 2023 – BLACKPINK

6th July 2023 – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

7th July 2023 – Billy Joel

8th July 2023 – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

9th July 2023 – Lana Del Rey

How to get to BST Hyde Park 2023

The festival takes place takes place on the Parade Ground on the east side of Hyde Park, with the closest tube station being Marble Arch (Central Line).

However, you’ve also got access to Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park and Lancaster Gate, as well as Paddington and Victoria via National Rail trains. You can also take your pick of buses, or take a walk from pretty much anywhere in central London.

BST Hyde Park 2023: how much do tickets cost?

General admission tickets for BST Hyde Park vary depending on the day. The prices for Lana Del Rey have not yet been announced, but for P!nk they started at £95.75 and for Bruce Springsteen they were a minimum of £101.15.

How to get Lana Del Rey tickets for BST Hyde Park 2023

Ticketmaster and Live Nation are running a pre-sale for the Lana Del Rey tickets from 10am today (Wednesday 26th April). A general on-sale will then begin on Thursday 27th April at 10am.

Don’t be caught playing video games when your alarm goes off! Instead, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

