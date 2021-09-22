Kings of Leon live UK tour 2022: how to get tickets, dates and venues

Ever since brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan joined with cousin Matthew to form a band in 2001, Kings of Leon have been on an upward trajectory in the musical world – taking venues, festivals and arenas by storm with their unique brand of blues-inspired energetic rock music that has won them fans, huge popular success and critical acclaim in the past two decades.

Eight studio albums down the line, including the 2021 record When You See Yourself, Kings of Leon still have as much energy and momentum in their music now as they have had since the beginning, and with touring back on the cards after a longer than expected break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be excited to see that the musicians will be playing a number of venues in the UK in 2022.

The Sex on Fire superstars will be sure to be playing some of their very biggest hits on UK shores in June and July 2022, but fans can also expect a healthy dose of their new music too.

All in all, it’s an exciting time for UK-based fans of the band. Here’s what you need to know to ensure you are front of the queue to buy tickets and be at these very special music events…

When is the Kings of Leon UK Tour 2022?

The band begin their UK tour in Birmingham on 13 Jun 2022 before taking in a number of venues across the country, culminating in a gig in Manchester on 5 July 2022.

When do Kings of Leon tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK tour dates go on sale at 9:30am on Friday 24th September 2021.

Tickets are available via the Ticketmaster Kings of Leon page.

How to get tickets to Kings of Leon live 2022

Tickets for all of the UK dates of the Kings of Leon tour are available to buy through Ticketmaster.

Where are Kings of Leon playing in the UK? Full list of dates

13 Jun 2022 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

14 Jun 2022 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

29 Jun 2022 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

01 July 2022 – The O2 Arena, London

05 July 2022 – AO Arena, Manchester

