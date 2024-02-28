Fans can expect to hear Kings of Leon perform the best of their throwback bangers (trust us, you won't be able to get classics like Use Somebody or Sex on Fire out of your head afterwards) as well as songs from their new album, set to be released on 10th May 2024.

The combination of Kings of Leon's alternative rock with blues influence sound and soulful vocals mean that their discography is the perfect soundtrack for a road trip or summer barbecue or picnic or, well, anything really.

Since forming in 1999, the band have released eight studio albums not including the upcoming Can We Please Have Fun. The fourth studio album Only The Night is widely regarded as their breakthrough album and hit both the number one album spot and number one single slot for Sex On Fire.

Since then, Kings of Leon have become a household name. Here's how you can see them live this summer, either on tour or as a BST Hyde Park 2024 headliner.

Summer 2024 is quickly shaping up to be the summer of live music. Here's how to get tickets to BST Hyde Park, as well as how to get tickets to Peggy Gou at Gunnersbury Park.

The Can We Please Have Fun world tour is set to be a big one, with the band hitting up 11 different countries over the course of eight months. Here's a full list of the UK and Ireland dates and venues on the tour:

General sale tickets for the Kings of Leon tour in Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin, Nottingham and Manchester will go on sale at 9am on Friday 1st March.

BST Hyde Park general sale tickets will go live at 10am on Wednesday 28th February.

Kings of Leon BST Hyde Park pre-sale tickets

The Amex pre-sale for Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park is live now, with the chance to snag both general admission tickets and a range of VIP packages.

Kings of Leon 2024 tour pre-sale tickets

There are a number of different pre-sales going live for the six cities Kings of Leon will be visiting on their 2024 tour. Keep in mind that not every pre-sale is applicable to every venue.

Here's a full list of pre-sale dates and the venues they're applicable to:

Three pre-sale (9am on 28th February until 8am on 1st March) — Leeds

Artist pre-sale (9am on 28th February until 8am on 1st March) — Birmingham, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Dublin

OVO pre-sale (9am on 28th February until 8am on 1st March) — Glasgow

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (9am on 29th February until 8am on 1st March) — Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (9am on 28th February until 8am on 1st March) — Manchester

MCD pre-sale (9am on 29th February until 8am on 1st March) — Dublin

How to get Kings of Leon BST Hyde Park 2024 and UK tour tickets

General sale tickets for the Kings of Leon 2024 tour will be released at 9am on Friday 1st March, so be sure that you know your login details and can get online at least 10 minutes before tickets are live.

General sale tickets for BST Hyde Park 2024 are set to go live at 10am on Wednesday 28th February, so be sure to log on bright and early to be in with the best chance of securing the tickets you want.

You can find more of our top tips and tricks in our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Get Kings of Leon tickets at Ticketmaster

We've got even more advice for you in our guide to how to get cheap concert tickets. And that's not all; we've even got tips on how to get cheap cinema tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets.