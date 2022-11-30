Since the fight was announced in October, both Fury and Chisora have insisted the match will be ‘explosive’. As the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, Fury has promised: “We are going to throw our hands when the bell goes. I’m going to box his head off.

Did somebody say Boxing Day? No, it’s not the 26th December already, although you’d be forgiven for thinking it was with how quickly this year is flying by. It’s the other Boxing Day: the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight in Tottenham this December.

"I’m feeling good, I’m feeling on fire. I’m looking to get him out of there, I’m looking for a fourth clean knock-out in a row. Whether it will be quick or not, it will last as long as Derek wants.”

You might remember that, when it was made public that Fury was set to fight Chisora, fans were a little confused. Wasn’t Fury supposed to go up against Oleksandr Usyk? And, wait, hadn’t he announced his retirement after his win against Dillian Whyte back in April?

Fury, also known as The Gypsy King, said at the time: “I see Chisora as every bit as dangerous as Usyk. Chisora is no pushover. If you’re not on your A-game, Derek will beat you.”

The British boxers have made a pact to meet in the centre of the ring for their third match. With the 34-year-old Fury winning both fights against Chisora previously, will Chisora finally land a victory? We’ll find out in a few days.

More like this

Buy Fury vs Chisora tickets at Ticketmaster

If you're visiting London for the fight, why not make a few days of it? Try out the best London ice rinks, best UK Christmas markets, and London experience gifts to buy for Christmas.

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora: when and where is the UK fight?

There’s not one, but two heavyweight titles up for grabs at the London fight.

On Saturday 3rd December, Fury will take on Chisora in a WBC World Heavyweight Championship clash. Also on the card is a WBA World Heavyweight Championship fight as British boxer Daniel Dubois squares up against South African Kevin Lerena.

The two fights will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

If you’re unable to get tickets, the Fury vs Chisora fight will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office.

Buy Fury vs Chisora tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora tickets for this weekend

Tickets for the Fury vs Chisora clash are on sale right now, having gone live on Friday 21st October.

Both parties have promised an explosive match, saying they’ll meet in the centre of the ring and ‘get on with it’. So to secure tickets for this exciting match, head over to Ticketmaster now.

Buy Fury vs Chisora tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Are you a sports fan? Then check out BT Sports offers and Sky Sports offers for this month.