Ohio-born Grohl rose to fame as the longest-running drummer of legendary Nirvana, who he was with from 1990 until frontman Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994. After Cobain’s passing, Grohl created Foo Fighters, but not as we know them. In fact, Foo Fighters began as a one-man band: Grohl recorded a demo where he played all of the instruments under the name Foo Fighters. It wasn’t until the mid-1990s that he turned his solo project into a band by enlisting bassist Nate Mendel, drummer William Goldsmith, and guitarist Pat Smear.

It’s Times Like These that we’re thrilled to be Foo Fighters fans. It was a monumental day for supporters yesterday when the Foo Fighters announced on Twitter that their Everything Or Nothing At All tour would be coming to the UK. The Pretender singers will be joined by Wet Leg and Courtney Barnett as their main support acts, and opening for them will be Loose Articles, Honeyblood, Shame, Hot Milk and Himalayas, on various dates.

The 1997 studio album The Colour And The Shape solidified Foo Fighters as a top of the class rock band when it produced four UK top 25 singles: Monkey Wrench, My Hero, Everlong, and Walking After You. The 1999 studio album There Is Nothing Left To Lose earned the band their first Grammy award for the Best Rock Album — their first of 15.

This year (2023), Foo Fighters released their 11th album, But Here We Are, which features Josh Freese as the new drummer, as Hawkins tragically passed away in 2022.

Are Foo Fighters touring the UK after Glastonbury 2023 performance?

Photo by Ki Price/WireImage via Getty Images Photo by Ki Price/WireImage via Getty Images

If Glastonbury ticket holders weren’t already lucky enough to be spending last week in the glorious sunshine enjoying the likes of Elton John, Blondie, Lizzo, Arctic Monkeys, and more live on stage, Foo Fighters surprised festival goers with an astounding set.

The American rock band blew the roof off the Pyramid Stage, who dedicated their song Everlong to the late Hawkins in an emotional tribute.

When are Foo Fighters touring the UK?

Foo Fighters fans might remember in 2015 when Grohl fell off the stage while playing in Sweden and broke his leg, yet somehow managed to finish the concert while sitting down. For the 2024 UK tour, we’re hoping for no broken legs, but we can always be certain of Grohl’s dedication to a concert.

Here is the full list of Foo Fighters UK dates and venues 2024:

How to get Foo Fighters UK tour 2024 tickets

Pre-sale tickets for the Best Of You singers’ UK tour are on sale now, having been released at 9am this morning (Wednesday 28th June).

General on sale for Foo Fighters UK 2024 tour will take place in two days, on Friday 30th June, at 9am. We predict tickets will be very high in-demand for these UK shows, so to give yourself the best chance of bagging tickets, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets guides.

