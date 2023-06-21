Earlier this year, in honour of his birthday and St. Patrick’s Day, Hozier released the Eat Your Young EP, which features three songs: the title track, All Things End, and Through Me (The Flood). He’s also teased the release of his third album, which we’ll be able to listen to from August this year, with the song Francesca.

Back in March, the RadioTimes.com team brought you the exciting news that Hozier was going on tour in July, with two dates at the end of this month, too. The tour marked Hozier’s first UK tour in four years. Now, we’re here with even more good news (aren’t we kind to you?) — Hozier has announced new dates for December to celebrate his new album, Unreal Unearth.

Speaking about the upcoming December tour on Twitter, Hozier said: “Thrilled to announce my Unreal Unearth European tour dates with special guests The Last Dinner Party”. Is now too early to be getting excited for the tour at the end of the year? We don’t think so.

Hozier’s musical career began by working with the Trinity Orchestra and the vocal group Anúna, as well as by singing backup for the legendary Billy Ocean. But it was the single Take Me To Church — from the debut album of the same name — that launched Hozier to success.

The instantly recognisable Take Me To Church received a Grammy nomination for the Song of the Year, and the album itself hit the number two spot on the Billboard Top 200, making it the second biggest debut album of the year.

The 33-year-old’s sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby!, entered the Billboard Top 200 at number one, and unsurprisingly was showered with critical acclaim. More recently, Hozier collaborated with American musician and composer, Bear McCreary, on the track Blood Upon The Snow, which featured on the soundtrack for the game God of War Ragnarök.

Here’s how to get tickets to see Hozier live at an arena near you this December.

Is Hozier touring in 2023?

Hozier fans, you’re in luck! The Irish musician is touring the UK not once but twice this year! The second UK tour will kick off in Liverpool on the 10th December, and will conclude at The SSE Arena in Belfast on the 17th December, with a few dates in between. Let’s check out the full list of Hozier UK tour dates and venues 2023:

How much do Hozier tour tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Hozier tickets start from £35 for seats and £47.50 for standing, not including a booking fee.

How to get Hozier UK tour tickets

The venue, artist, and O2 Priority pre-sales are taking place right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 21st June).

The Live Nation pre-sale for the Glasgow and Birmingham dates is happening tomorrow (Thursday 22nd June) at 9am.

General on sale for all venues is happening this Friday 23rd June, also at 9am.

If you think you need more than good luck to secure Hozier tickets, be sure to read our guides on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.

Buy Hozier tickets at Ticketmaster

