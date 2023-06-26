Following the release of her debut studio album with a major label, Feed The Beast, Petras has announced a world tour of the same name. Expect plenty of her signature escapist house and electronic dance music (EDM) style, as Petras is based in the buzzy Los Angeles, after all.

If there’s one person who can make us feel that we’re ready to take on the world, it’s Kim Petras. The German singer-songwriter’s hyper-pop tracks are on our party and gym playlists, and they’re a sure-fire way to make us feel motivated. Speaking of taking on the world, did you know Petras is off on a world tour? The Malibu singer will be visiting North and South America, Europe, and the UK in 2023 and 2024, and we can’t wait.

The Cologne-born singer released her first singles Fade Away, Last Forever, Die For You and Boomerang as a youngster, but it was the viral hit song I Don’t Want It At All that awarded Petras her breakthrough in 2017, with a music video which featured none other than Paris Hilton! 2017 also saw Petras release the synth-pop singles Hills and Slow It Down, and she later went on to collaborate with popstar Charli XCX and the late great Scottish producer, Sophie.

The Icy singer is no stranger to an award, and in fact, she likes to set records when she wins them. On her track with non-binary artist Sam Smith, Petras and Smith became the first non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100, and Petras is the second openly transgender solo artist to win a Grammy Award. Petras was also the first openly transgender act to perform at both the MTV Music Video Awards and the European Music Awards.

Petras is bringing her Feed The Beast world tour to the UK at the start of next year and will be visiting Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London. With a brilliant mix of energetic dance and pop tracks under her belt, as well as plenty of new material from the Feed The Beast studio album (which was released last Friday 23rd June), a Kim Petras concert is sure to be a night to remember, and one to warm you up on a chilly February evening. Let’s take a look at the full list of dates and venues.

Here is a full list of UK dates and venues for Kim Petras' 2024 tour:

How to get Kim Petras tickets for Feed The Beast UK tour

Pre-sale tickets for the UK leg of the Feed The Beast world tour went on sale last week, but don’t worry Petras fans, there are still tickets left to see the pop sensation live.

General on sale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Monday 26th June).

