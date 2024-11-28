If you book a slot between 27th December 2024 and 13th February 2025, you can get standard entry tickets for just £12.50 per person.

With these tickets you'll have full access to the wonders of Cadbury World, which includes the complete history of chocolate making, mass-production and packaging. You'll travel from the Aztec jungle to the Victorian era to learn about how Cadbury came to be, with plenty of taste tests along the way of course.

You'll also have a chance to try the 4D Chocolate Adventure and the brand-new ride Cadbury Chocolate Quest. All ending up with a visit to the Cadbury Shop.

This daim-good deal will be available from 28th November to 2nd December 2024, so don't hang around. Here's everything you need to know.

Buy Cadbury World tickets for £12.50

Make sure you also check out our guide to the Merlin Black Friday UK deals.

What is the Cadbury World Black Friday offer?

Merlin Entertainments

From Thursday 28th November you can buy tickets to Cadbury World for just £12.50 per person.

Normally, Standard Entry to Cadbury World costs between £22.50 and £25, so you're getting up to 50% off tickets with this sale.

Note, this is for Standard Entry tickets only which must be booked in advance.

Buy Cadbury World tickets for £12.50

How long does the Cadbury World Black Friday offer last?

This offer will run from 28th November to 2nd December 2024.

During that time you can book the discounted tickets for any date from 27th December 2024 until 13th February 2025.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Cadbury World Black Friday offer

All you need to do is go to the Cadbury World website and book tickets for between the dates 27th December to 13th February 2025.

You must book in advance and remember there are a limited amount of tickets per day, so if your chosen date is not showing as available, this means the day has already sold out.

Plus, the tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable so make sure you double and triple check the dates before you book.

Buy Cadbury World tickets for £12.50

Advertisement

For more Black Friday savings, here's the best Black Friday theatre ticket deals, plus how to get cheap Harry Potter Studio tickets and how to get cheap Chessington tickets.