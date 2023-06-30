The “life-size toy pink mansion” can be found on the Malibu seafront and is being rented out this July by none other than Ken himself.

The “Kendom,” as he calls it, will be available for two one-night stays on the 21st and 22nd of July for two people.

Offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Barbie fans, the house comes with a pool, an outdoor disco dance floor, a fully kitted-out wardrobe and, best of all, a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates which you’ll get to take home with you.

In the listing, he says: “While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse.”

This listing will be available to book on the 17th July, just four days before the release of the anticipated Barbie Movie. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film is already predicted to break records as a summer blockbuster.

From the trailers, it seems that the plot will see Barbie breaking away from Barbie Land and entering the real world with the help of Ken and his trusty rollerblades. If you want to find out more about what we know, check out our Barbie movie release date page.

As part of the promotion, Airbnb will also be making a one-time donation to Save the Children.

So, you’ll need to summon up all your Kenergy if you want to get this stay. Here’s all the information you need about the DreamHouse.

Rent Barbie's DreamHouse at Airbnb

Where is the Barbie movie filmed?

Like Barbie’s influence, the filming of this movie was spread across the globe – all the way from sunny California to, well, Hertfordshire.

As expected, most of the outdoor real-world scenes in Barbie were shot in Los Angeles, with the roller-skating scene in particular taking place at Venice Beach. But in contrast, everything you see in Barbie Land (down to the last hot pink sun lounger) was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden.

The houses on set were inspired by culs-de-sac in Palm Springs and were scaled down to be 23 per cent smaller than human size. Plus, as you probably already know, their vibrant exterior caused a worldwide shortage of pink paint.

Where is Barbie’s DreamHouse?

Sadly, Barbie’s DreamHouse is not in Hertfordshire. Instead, this pink paradise can be found in Malibu, California.

Its exact location will only be revealed to those who book this stay, but according to Ken it’s got a gorgeous oceanfront view. In the ad he said: “[there are] beaches as far as the eye can see, and surf shops everywhere. Nearby, you’ll find every beach activity you could ever dream of: sunbathing, shopping, surfing, and the best boardwalks for roller blading (thank me later).”

How to get to Barbie's DreamHouse in Malibu

This Kendom is a long way off from the UK, so to get to Malibu you’ll need to book flights. Getting from London to LA will usually take 10-11 hours minimum and can sometimes include stops along the way. Once you’re there you’ll need to get a train or drive from LAX to Malibu which will mean another one to two hours travelling.

We don’t have to tell you that flights to America can be very expensive. Normally, you’ll pay at least £400 for a return flight but this can go up to £1,100 for a last-minute booking. For the best airline deals on US flights, you can take a look at Expedia.

How to stay at Barbie’s DreamHouse

To get a chance to stay at Barbie’s DreamHouse, you’ll need to logon at Airbnb on the 17th July at 6pm BST (10am PT). Once there, you can request to book a room for two.

The selected winners will then be able to stay at the house for free on the 21st and 22nd July. So, as Ken says, “don’t forget your cowboy hat and sunscreen!”

Other Barbie DreamHouses to stay in

If you get beached off by this competition, then don’t worry, there are other places to stay that will get you feeling like you’re in Barbie Land.

Here are some of the villas, houses and hotels across the world that just scream Barbie core:

Pink Hotel, Paris

Booking.com

The Pink Hotel is on the north side of Paris and adds an extra rosy tint to a trip to France. Just 15 minutes from the Bois de Vincennes, it has a bar, free Wi-Fi and its rooms come with a flat-screen TV and a Nespresso coffee machine.

Book the Pink Hotel from £142 a night at Booking.com

Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel, Ibiza

Booking.com

The candy floss coloured Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel is a fun and whacky destination for anyone who loves 1970's interiors. With an outdoor pool, an art gallery and the beach right there, this adults-only hotel will shake up any Spanish trip.

Book the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel from £98 a night at Booking.com

Pink Paradise, Texas

VRBO

In Texas you can find the two-bedroomed Pink Paradise, complete with heated pool and spa. With six beds, two bathrooms and a sea of baby pink as far as the eye can see, this destination is perfect for girly getaways or hen dos.

For more, check out the best stag do and hen do ideas.

Book the Pink Paradise from £701 a night at VRBO

The Pink Beach House, Cayman Islands

VRBO

Lastly you can find the perfectly named Pink Beach House in the Cayman Islands. Found on the gorgeous waterfront, this luxury home sleeps six with three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a swimming pool. Perfect if you want to feel like you’re escaping into Barbie Land.

Book the Pink Beach House from £447 a night at VRBO

We're a bit obsessed with Barbie right now, in fact we've put together this list of the best Barbie movie dolls.

Plus, if like Barbie, you love a party, you can check out what is ABBA Voyage? and the best UK festivals to try this summer.