Barbie is an inventive, post-modern take on its source material, described as a "delightful, barmy, pink-blush comedy-musical" in our four-star review.

The hotly-anticipated film might be based on one of the most popular children's toys of all time, but many of the movie's jokes and talking points are aimed squarely at a more adult audience.

So, does that mean Barbie isn't suitable for kids?

Read on for everything you need to know, including the official guidance given by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

Barbie movie age rating UK: Is the film suitable for kids?

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros

Barbie has been given a 12A rating by the BBFC, which means that children aged under 12 can only see the film if they are accompanied by an adult.

The reasons for this rating are given as "moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment and implied strong language" while more specific information is also provided on the BBFC website.

This includes the "use of bleeped strong language ('motherf**ker'), as well as moderate bad language (‘b***h’)", "moderate innuendo includ[ing] occasional gags about 'beaching off' and 'sugar daddies'" and "a scene of sexual harassment in which men catcall a woman and make inappropriate comments about her appearance".

Meanwhile, the guidance also explains that there are occasional verbal references to "death and mental health" and "patriarchal attitudes about women’s roles in society" but it stresses that "these attitudes are clearly condemned and satirised".

All this means that it's probably best not to take very young children to the film, while parental discretion is advised for those slightly older.

Despite its bright colours and zany sense of humour, the film's exploration of gender norms and existentialism – not to mention references to Marcel Proust – mark it out as a film that adults will likely get the most out of.

