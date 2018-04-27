Have a taste of The Crown glamour and spend a night at one of the Queen’s favourite hotels

For those binge-watching The Crown, the world of glittering palaces, red carpets and diamond-encrusted tiaras may seem a world away. That may even be part of the appeal of the smash-hit Netflix show starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

Advertisement

But it is still possible to get a taste of the kind of royal life enjoyed by Her Maj and her relatives in modern London – and not just by visiting the Royal Palaces at Kensington, St James, or the rather large one at the end of The Mall. You can visit the Queen’s secret haunts.

One such spot is The Capital, a hotel round the corner from Harrods and known by royal watchers as one of the Queen’s favourite watering holes in the 1970s. She used to visit the bar there after visiting the theatre. And the Queen Mother, a rather legendary tippler if rumour is to be believed, also enjoyed drinks in The Capital, although the owners (discreet to a tee as you’d expect for a 5-star establishment in the heart of London) don’t advertise its royal pedigree.

Today the hotel has an elegant and tasteful appeal – it’s not grand-grand as such. It feels like you’re entering a well appointed house when you slip off Basil Street into the small wood-panelled foyer, where a friendly smile from the concierge and a roaring fire cheer your soul. The Capital likes to describe itself as “a grand hotel in miniature”– it was one of London’s first boutique hotels when it was founded in 1971.

Across all the public spaces are antique furnishings, paintings and English wallpaper, all from the collection owned by the family who have been the proprietors since it opened its doors.

The rooms

There are 49 guest bedrooms in total, including eight suites. Mine was plush without being fussy, with a well sprung bed, two TVs and a Nespresso coffee machine. Each room has bespoke decoration – all with great taste. There are excellent views from the higher floors of the bustling bling of Knightsbridge down below.

The bar

You don’t need to be a guest to frequent the bar which is a drinker’s paradise – small, snug and ambiently lit. The array of drinks on offer is comprehensive, from cocktails to champagne, cognac to gin, and a particularly impressive whisky collection that would rival any bar in London.

Single malt lovers can tuck into most of the major scotches – with a wide array of alternatives, including a 50-year-old Glenfarclas which is their premium drop. The hotel also holds whisky masterclasses, including tips on the best cheeses to eat with which drink.

The Queen’s favourite tipple is gin and Dubonnet with ice and a slice of lemon, and it’s thought to have been her mother’s drink of choice too.

The restaurant

What also sets this hotel apart is the restaurant adjoining the bar where royalty once imbibed. Michelin-starred Outlaw’s is run by arguably the UK’s best seafood chef, Nathan Outlaw, who has his only London seafood restaurant here (pictured below). And it’s a treat.

On my visit the starters included pickled sardines with red onion, orange and tarragon dressing, and ox tongue with parsley, anchovy mayonnaise and pickled chicory.

The mains are fish-heavy and vary each day in order to make the most of the day’s catch, meaning the menu runs from brill to lobster. Typical dishes include red wine braised octopus with seaweed dressing, sea bass with porthilly sauce, and lobster risotto.

I opted for the red cunard with leek, mushroom and grape dressing. The soft and velvety flesh perfectly complemented the smooth, rich sauce. The hake with roast fennel, saffron and olive butter was also cooked with care and skill. Carnivores can enjoy another house specialty – a short rib of ox beef that was comforting and hearty.

The wine list is from the Capital’s well stocked cellars and can be paired with dishes by the hotel’s excellent sommelier. Every Thursday evening guests can bring their own wine to the restaurant.

For under £30 (well, £29.50) you can enjoy tea here between 2pm and 5.30pm, comprising sandwiches and savouries made with bread from it bakery, fresh scones with clotted cream and homemade jams, and sweet treats by the pastry chef.

After tea or dinner you can go for a stroll and admire 21st century royalty – the denizens of Knightsbridge who flock from every corner of the world to Harrods, which stays open late and has a fine jewellery section that will set you back a bob or two. Necklaces start at around £120,000 and the more elaborate jewel work creeps towards half a million quid.

You can book a room at The Capital via Expedia from £297.50 for a classic double

Three courses at Outlaws start at £62 per head. Set lunch is available Monday to Friday: 2 courses for £33, three for £39