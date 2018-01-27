Accessibility Links

Saturday Kitchen reveals that the Italian ambassador really IS spoiling his guests with Ferrero Rocher

Saturday Kitchen reveals that the Italian ambassador really IS spoiling his guests with Ferrero Rocher

"Excellente!"

Saturday Kitchen

It was a case of life imitating ’90s TV ads as Saturday Kitchen revealed this week that the Italian ambassador really does spoil his guests with a certain little round chocolate wrapped in gold foil.

Advertisement

Going inside the Italian Embassy in London, Joe Hurd met with his Excellency Pasquale Terracciano and spotted bowls of Italian sweets Ferrero Rocher dotted around the room.

Advertisement

“I was a bit wary at the beginning because of the cliché,” admitted the ambassador, “but then people asked for them – and they are good, so…”

All about Saturday Kitchen

Saturday Kitchen
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

