This comes after Wallace stepped down from the cooking franchise while an investigation takes place into allegations of "inappropriate sexual comments" that spanned a 17-year period, which he denies.

When approached by RadioTimes.com about the reports regarding Tebbutt's talks, the BBC declined to comment.

A TV insider reportedly told The Sun: "Matt rose to the challenge of coming into Saturday Kitchen after it was previously hosted by another big name in the world of food, James Martin.

"He managed the feat of making it his own and almost making viewers forget who his predecessor was — now Beeb bosses, and the show producers Banijay, will be hoping he can work the same magic on MasterChef.

"Nothing is set in stone, of course, and the result of investigations into Gregg’s behaviour have yet to fully conclude.

"But since MasterChef is such a huge show with a massive following, the Beeb are keen to have everything lined up ready."

Tebbutt began his career working in a string of top restaurants, and previously had his own restaurant before leasing it as a pub to concentrate on his TV work.

This news comes as the latest season of Celebrity MasterChef is set to air soon, with restaurant critic and regular MasterChef guest Grace Dent taking Wallace's place as a judge alongside Torode.

She said of her new role on the programme: "I’ve been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it. It’s all about uncovering and championing talent, and to have ended up in this position is more than a dream to me.

"I’m so excited that I can’t eat, which is severely detrimental to a restaurant critic. I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef. I can’t wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025."

When news of the investigation into Wallace first broke, production company Banijay UK said in a statement: "Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately. If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakupbanijayuk.com in confidence."

