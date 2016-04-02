Also set to take over presenting duties are chefs Ching-He Huang, Gennaro Contaldo and Matt Tebbutt.

Martin’s last show will be on 26th March and the studio promises to be packed with plenty of nostalgia and classic clips from his ten years at the stove.

Viewers can finally vote for James to experience his own food heaven while some surprise star callers will put his culinary knowledge to the test, with Mary Berry expected to call him to ask for a cure for her legendary soggy bottom…

Michel Roux Jr said: “I’m very much looking forward to being the first guest host of Saturday Kitchen. I’ve been a fan of the show for many years and can’t wait to cook up some magic with some of the great chefs the show attracts."

Lorraine Pascale added: “I am so excited to be hosting Saturday Kitchen. I will miss sitting at home on the sofa in my pyjamas watching James Martin but so happy to be a part of the next chapter of this quintessential show.”

James Martin will continue to host Saturday Kitchen Best Bites on BBC2 on Sunday mornings.