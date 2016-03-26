But Martin couldn't get away with not facing the challenge himself. Viewers of the show will know Martin's love of butter, so his 'heaven' dish had to be butter-based. Indeed, if he does win the good dish, he'll get to dive into a butter chicken curry with naan bread.

As for that 'hell' dish, well Martin is vocal in his dislike of horseradish, and so there's bundles of that on offer: a fishcake with a hint of horseradish, served with a horseradish mayo and grated horseradish over the top.

Well, we know what he won't want...

Find out at the end of the show today what is chosen for the chef.

Saturday Kitchen Live continues on BBC1 today until 11:30am