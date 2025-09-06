Now, as confirmed on today's Saturday Kitchen, they will be joined by Saturday Kitchen's own host Matt Tebbutt.

Beyond his time on Saturday Kitchen, Tebbutt boasts a wealth of culinary experience in the restaurant industry, authoring cookbooks, and being a regular contributor to food and travel magazines.

Don’t miss anything special. Get Radio Times newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of TV and entertainment. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On joining the show for its 18th season, Tebbutt said, "It's an absolute honour to be working alongside these two titans of the food world. Their knowledge and uncompromising attitude is now the stuff of legend and I look forward to them taking me under their wing and seeing the chefs get off to a flying start in the competition."

Marcus Wareing was enthusiastic about Tebbutt's inclusion, saying that "To have Matt join us is really exciting. Seeing what skills our contestants showcase and tasting their culinary creations is always a delight – Marcus and I look forward to welcoming Matt to the MasterChef studios and discovering our next champion."

Monica Galetti was equally enthusiastic: "To have Matt join us is really exciting. Seeing what skills our contestants showcase and tasting their culinary creations is always a delight – Marcus and I look forward to welcoming Matt to the MasterChef studios and discovering our next champion."

Matt Tebbutt hosts Daily Kitchen Live and Saturday Kitchen on BBC One

Tebbutt began his career as a chef working at various prestigious restaurants with the likes of Marco Pierre White at the Oak Room and Criterion, Chez Bruce and Alastair Little.

He has also authored three cookbooks: Cooks Country: Modern British Rural Cooking, Matt Tebbutt's Guilty Pleasures and Matt Tebbutt's Pub Food.

The show's production follows a tumultuous period for the main MasterChef series, during which both hosts here removed from their roles following individual scandals.

Produced by Shine TV, the airing date of season 18 of MasterChef: The Professionals is still yet to be confirmed.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.