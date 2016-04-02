What can I say about the reactions today other than thank you for all of them and for watching. Deeply touching and it's been an honour — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 26, 2016

Martin posted some sad black and white pictures as he waved goodbye to the kitchen for the last time.

But the finale itself was an absolute hoot. The chef faced his own Food Heaven or Food Hell (and was saved from having to eat a horseradish-themed meal despite the votes going against him), was given his own fake cow and even had Mary Berry phone up and ask for help with her soggy bottoms.

Michel Roux Jr, Lorraine Pascale and Rick Stein are among his replacements, while Martin embarks on new projects and a few Saturday morning lie-ins.