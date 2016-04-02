James Martin deeply touched by reaction to final Saturday Kitchen Live
"It's been an honour," says the chef as he turned off the stoves for the final time
James Martin was almost lost for words following the reaction to his final ever Saturday Kitchen Live.
After ten years fronting the show Martin said an emotional farewell to the kitchen yesterday and has been overwhelmed by the reaction from fans.
What can I say about the reactions today other than thank you for all of them and for watching. Deeply touching and it's been an honour
— James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 26, 2016
Martin posted some sad black and white pictures as he waved goodbye to the kitchen for the last time.
Stoves off, ovens off...for the last time #saturdaykitchen pic.twitter.com/wQPq3Xhw9w
— James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 26, 2016
But the finale itself was an absolute hoot. The chef faced his own Food Heaven or Food Hell (and was saved from having to eat a horseradish-themed meal despite the votes going against him), was given his own fake cow and even had Mary Berry phone up and ask for help with her soggy bottoms.
Michel Roux Jr, Lorraine Pascale and Rick Stein are among his replacements, while Martin embarks on new projects and a few Saturday morning lie-ins.