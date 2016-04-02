James Martin was almost lost for words following the reaction to his final ever Saturday Kitchen Live.

Advertisement

After ten years fronting the show Martin said an emotional farewell to the kitchen yesterday and has been overwhelmed by the reaction from fans.

What can I say about the reactions today other than thank you for all of them and for watching. Deeply touching and it's been an honour

— James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 26, 2016

Martin posted some sad black and white pictures as he waved goodbye to the kitchen for the last time.

Stoves off, ovens off...for the last time #saturdaykitchen pic.twitter.com/wQPq3Xhw9w

— James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 26, 2016

But the finale itself was an absolute hoot. The chef faced his own Food Heaven or Food Hell (and was saved from having to eat a horseradish-themed meal despite the votes going against him), was given his own fake cow and even had Mary Berry phone up and ask for help with her soggy bottoms.

Advertisement

Michel Roux Jr, Lorraine Pascale and Rick Stein are among his replacements, while Martin embarks on new projects and a few Saturday morning lie-ins.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement