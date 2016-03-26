But it was Mary Berry that shocked Martin the most:

"I keep getting soggy bottoms tell me what am I doing wrong?" the Bake Off judge teasingly asked.

Martin was almost lost for words, but managed to laughingly reply:

"Mary I shall pop round? I know where you live, we’ll have a little masterclass on how to make a perfect sponge."

"Oh that’ll be a bit of alright..." Berry chuckled.

It wasn't the end of the surprises for Martin who, in the final moments of the show, was presented with his very own Saturday Kitchen cow.

What butter lover wouldn't want their own model cow, eh?

The presenter, who's clocked up ten years on the show, admitted he was "welling up" in his final send-off.

Martin said he'd been "dreading" reaching the last episode, but admitted he's looking forward to not having to taste runny omelettes or setting an early Saturday morning alarm.

"None of us ever imagined it would turn out to be what it’s become," he said. "I’m sure the show will be a success for years to come without me."

"Thank you for watching, thank you the viewer, thank you for being you," he added.