Mary Berry asked for soggy bottom help on James Martin's hilarious and teary final Saturday Kitchen
Martin was welling up by the end of his last Saturday Kitchen Live as fellow famous chefs had fun winding him up
James Martin was primed and ready for some surprises on his last Saturday Kitchen Live, but he certainly wasn't expecting Mary Berry to phone up asking for help with her soggy bottoms...
The usual viewer call in was filled with famous chefs jokingly asking for Martin's help. Michel Roux Jr wanted tips on cooking an omelette while Tom Kerridge wanted some guidance on Yorkshire puds.
But it was Mary Berry that shocked Martin the most:
"I keep getting soggy bottoms tell me what am I doing wrong?" the Bake Off judge teasingly asked.
Martin was almost lost for words, but managed to laughingly reply:
"Mary I shall pop round? I know where you live, we’ll have a little masterclass on how to make a perfect sponge."
"Oh that’ll be a bit of alright..." Berry chuckled.
It wasn't the end of the surprises for Martin who, in the final moments of the show, was presented with his very own Saturday Kitchen cow.
What butter lover wouldn't want their own model cow, eh?
The presenter, who's clocked up ten years on the show, admitted he was "welling up" in his final send-off.
Martin said he'd been "dreading" reaching the last episode, but admitted he's looking forward to not having to taste runny omelettes or setting an early Saturday morning alarm.
"None of us ever imagined it would turn out to be what it’s become," he said. "I’m sure the show will be a success for years to come without me."
"Thank you for watching, thank you the viewer, thank you for being you," he added.