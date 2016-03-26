Saturday Kitchen fans don't want James Martin to go
Viewers urge the presenter to change his mind as Martin prepares for his final show
It's James Martin's last ever Saturday Kitchen Live today and fans really don't want him to go.
Martin's hosted the show for the past ten years and is looking forward to working on some new projects (and getting a few Saturday morning lie-ins). But viewers are gutted.
In fact, some are urging him to change his mind and stay.
Others are expecting (or should that be 'eggspecting'?) it to be teary
For many it's the end of an era
More like this
Some are trying to find the positives
@jamesmartinchef @BrianTurnerChef @PaulAinsw6rth @claudebosi @chefviveksingh are you planning a mass omelette challenge ?
— Ian (@ian_ianuk) March 25, 2016
And think a few changes are in order for the final hurrah
Others are sure he can still be involved
While some are getting ready for a final show filled with pranks
@jamesmartinchef @BrianTurnerChef @PaulAinsw6rth @claudebosi @chefviveksingh cant wait, bet they stitch you up xx You will be missed xx
— anne selley (@cheltenhamlady) March 25, 2016
The series will continue with a host of different chefs. But for now, tune in from 10am on BBC1 for Martin's final ever Saturday Kitchen Live.