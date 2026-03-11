TV chef Matt Tebbutt has confirmed that he will not be returning as a judge and presenter on the next season of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Best known as the host of Saturday Kitchen and Channel 4's Food Unwrapped, Tebbutt joined MasterChef: The Professionals last year, replacing Gregg Wallace as a judge for the show's 18th run.

The Sun initially reported that Tebbutt had been let go from the show after producers realised a third judge alongside Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti was not needed.

However, Tebbutt has now responded to these claims, explaining that he was "only ever doing one series" of the show but teasing a future with the series.

In a post made to his Instagram, he clarified: "A lot of lovely people have contacted me about not doing the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

"I was only ever doing one series and I loved judging on it and will continue working with MasterChef."

Matt Tebbutt and Monica Galetti. BBC/Shine TV

Tebbutt did not expand on what capacity he will continue to work with the franchise but The Sun report states that producers at Banijay, who make the show, plan to bring him back occasionally as a guest judge.

A spokesperson for Banijay has also said: "No decisions have been made yet about the presenting line-up for the future series of MasterChef. We won’t comment on speculation."

Tebbutt first began his career as a TV chef in 2007, when he joined the cast of Saturday Kitchen as a guest presenter – a role he still holds as a regular nearly 20 years later following James Martin's departure.

Beyond his time on our screens, Tebbutt also boasts a wealth of culinary experience in the restaurant industry, authoring cookbooks, and is a regular contributor to food and travel magazines.

