BBC One and BBC Two will both be devoting much of their schedules to programmes documenting the royal event, with a shortened version of BBC Breakfast airing coronation coverage beginning at 7:30am.

Saturday Kitchen is among the shows to have been dropped from the weekend's TV schedules to make way for coverage of the coronation of King Charles III.

Mary Berry: Love to Cook and Football Focus are among the other shows to be scrapped, while evening staples such as Blankety Blank and Pointless Celebrities are replaced by a 90-minute programme looking back at the day's events titled The Coronation: A Day to Remember and a documentary called Charles R: The Making of a Monarch.

Kirsty Young leads the BBC's coverage, while the presenting team will also include Sophie Raworth and Huw Edwards, the latter of whom will provide commentary.

The ITV1 schedule is receiving a similar shake-up, with coronation coverage led by Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby beginning at 8:30am – meaning that both Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show and James Martin's Saturday Morning will not be airing as usual.

However, the channel's evening schedule is not affected by any changes, with Tipping Point, In For a Penny, and Britain's Got Talent all set to be broadcast in their usual slots.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 and Channel 5 will both be airing "alternative" coronation schedules throughout the day – with no coverage of the royal event.

Channel 4 will show a number of films including Johnny English Strikes Again and Con Air, while Channel 5's schedule includes the new documentary Fawlty Towers: 50 Years of Laughs and classic films such as The Dam Busters and Escape to Victory.

