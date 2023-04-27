On Saturday 6th May 2023, after episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, and Frasier in the morning, Channel 4 will be showing the action comedy film Johnny English Strikes Again, followed by live coverage of the Formula E Monaco ePrix.

With the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla just over a week away, Channel 4 and Channel 5 have confirmed their alternative schedules, going up against the BBC and ITV's coverage of the day's events.

This will be followed by coverage of the Wheelchair Rugby European Championships and then Channel 4 News, after which the channel will show back to back films – The Italian Job, Star Trek Beyond, and Con Air.

The Adventures of Paddington. StudioCanal

Meanwhile, Channel 5 will be showing children's programming in the morning, including The Adventures of Paddington, SpongeBob Squarepants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, followed by Entertainment News on 5.

The channel will then show the movies Sing, Escape to Victory, and The Dam Busters, followed by 5 News Weekend and then Comedy Classics: Porridge. At 9:15pm, a brand new documentary is scheduled to air called Fawlty Towers: 50 Years of Laughs, which will be followed by When TV Goes Horribly Wrong.

The coronation will take place on Saturday 6th May at Westminster Abbey, and will start at 11am once the royals arrive in procession from Buckingham Palace.

The day's events will be televised across BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Sky News and more, while the next day will see a Coronation Concert take place to celebrate the occasion.

The concert at Windsor Castle will feature performances from the likes of Take That, Andrea Bocelli and Katy Perry.

Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa, Hugh Bonneville and other actors will take part in a collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal Opera, the Royal Ballet and the Royal Colleges of Music and Art.

