Peter Davison is set to guest star in the upcoming episode as the ghost of King William IV, with Prince Wills (Hugh Skinner) asking the 19th century ruler about his famously small coronation.

Channel 4's The Windsors is being revived for a one-off special in time for King Charles III's coronation – however, the reigning monarch isn't the only king the cast of comedians will be parodying.

Speaking about joining the cast for the special, Doctor Who star Peter Davison said that he was a "huge fan of the show".

Peter Davison as William IV and Hugh Skinner as Wills in The Windsors coronation special. Channel 4

"I'm very pleased to be asked to appear in the coronation special, even if I am only an apparition," he said. "After many years going from playing vets, to doctors, to policemen, to vicars, and then barristers, I can see I've now reached the 'ghost' phase of my career – this is not necessarily a good sign, but it was a joy to do it."

Airing on Sunday 30th April, the special will see Harry Enfield reprise role of Charles, who wants "the UK's first coronation in 70 years to be a spectacular affair with all the pomp and circumstance he deserves".

However, the King finds himself clashing with Prince Wills, who thinks the event should "reflect these more straitened times".

Meanwhile, Richard Goulding and Kathryn Drysdale return as Harry and Meghan, who are "finally free of Windsor family issues to concentrate on their simple life in California" now that "their Netflix series and Harry’s book [are] behind them".

However, the couple find themselves torn as to whether they can miss Charles's coronation.

Haydn Gwynne (Camilla), Louise Ford (Kate), Morgana Robinson (Pippa Middleton), Ellie White (Beatrice), Celeste Dring (Eugenie), Vicki Pepperdine (Anne) and Matthew Cottle (Edward) make up the cast for the upcoming special, written by the show's co-creator Bert Tyler-Moore.

The Windsors coronation special will air on Sunday 30th April at 9pm on Channel 4. Meanwhile, all previous episodes are available to stream now on All4.

