The awards ceremony – which took place on Sunday 23rd April – included winners from all corners of the television industry, honouring the behind-the-scenes talent from hit 2022 shows like House of the Dragon and This is Going to Hurt .

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee is working on not one but two new projects, she announced after scooping up a BAFTA Television Craft Award at this year's event.

One of the slew of first-time winners at this year's ceremony was McGee, who won the award for Writer (Comedy. Speaking to press upon receiving the award, McGee also teased the fact she's working on some exciting new upcoming projects.

Although Derry Girls is a sorely missed part of the TV schedule, fans of McGee's comedy need not fear as she's penning a comedy thriller series and a mockumentary.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She said that the yet-to-be-named thriller is "very different" to Derry Girls and revealed that the idea for it was born from chatting to friends when she returned to Derry for the premiere of the Channel 4 show.

She revealed in the interview with Broadcast Now: "We’d have a drink and wonder what our teenage selves would make of us now and that’s where the idea came from.

"It’s about women of my age that are still friends all these years later. We always say we’d bury a body for each other."

Read more:

McGee also spoke of a mockumentary series, a genre she stated that she'd always wanted to "take a crack at". It has been reported that Hat Trick Productions is developing one of the ideas, the same producers behind Derry Girls. At this stage, no broadcaster has been officially attached with either venture.

The cast of Derry Girls. Channel 4

Even so, it's very exciting news for the Derry Girls writer who previously hinted to Radio Times magazine that the world of Derry Girls was "complete".

Speaking in April 2022, she said: "You never know what will happen in 10 years’ time, but as a writer, you just know when it’s complete. I’ll miss them, but I feel like I got to take those characters exactly where I wanted to take them."

More like this

As for the talked-about prospect of a Derry Girls movie, there's been no further news on that front but speaking ahead of the third and final season finale, McGee said: "I definitely think [there's a potential for a spin-off about] the mums and those maybe older characters... There's so many like, generations and stuff on it. But no, basically we haven't really thought."

Derry Girls seasons 1-3 are available on All4. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.