BBC One will continue to air special programming paying tribute to the late monarch throughout the day, reflecting on her life and unprecedented 70-year reign.

The BBC has confirmed that for the second day in a row, the majority of programmes scheduled for BBC One today (Saturday 10th September) will now be shown on BBC Two, following the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 .

Among the shows to move across to BBC Two during the day are Mary Berry - Cook and Share, Flog It! and Superman & Lois: All Is Lost, while evening shows such as The Hit List, Pointless Celebrity and Casualty also change to the channel.

Films The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Brooklyn will also now air on BBC Two, while some of the other shows originally scheduled for the channel will now air earlier than previously billed.

The changes to the schedule mean that Saturday Kitchen Live will now air from 10pm, followed by Mary Berry - Cook and Share at 11:30 and Rick Stein's Spain at 12. Bargain Hunt will then air from 1pm, followed by Money for Nothing at 1:45pm, The Secret Life of Pets 2 at 2:35pm, and Flog It! at 3:55pm.

The day's schedule continues with Superman & Lois: All Is Lost at 4:50pm, while Unbeatable and Richard Osman's House of Games will then both air at slightly different times than previously billed, 5:35 and 6:05 respectively.

The Hit List will then begin at 6:35pm before Pointless Celebrities airs at 7:30pm, followed by Casualty at 8:10pm and Brooklyn at 9pm.

The rest of the night's schedule will consist of programmes that were already scheduled for BBC Two – including highlights from today's gold and cricket action – but the shows will be airing earlier than previously billed.

Other shows that were previously set to air on BBC Two during the day have been dropped from the schedule.

On BBC One, the new schedule is as follows: live coverage of The Proclamation of King Charles III will air from 9:30am, followed by a BBC News Bulletin from 12:30pm.

A trio of hour-long documentaries, titled Picturing Elizabeth: Her Life in Pictures, The Queen and Us: 50s, and The Queen and Us: 60s, will then be shown between 2pm and 5pm, with BBC News once again following from 5pm.

The One Show will then air from 6:45pm, before two more documentaries: Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen and When the Queen Spoke to the Nation. The schedule will then return to BBC News for the rest of the night.

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.