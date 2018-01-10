How to buy tickets for Dara Ó Briain’s Voice of Reason live tour

Here's everything you need to know if you want to get tickets for the star's brand new live comedy tour

The Irish physicist and Mock The Week legend is back once again for a 2018 UK tour.

Advertisement

Dara Ó Briain will be stopping off at a range of cities across the country, delivering his signature quick and clever observational comedy.

The television presenter’s brand new show, Voice Of Reason, promises the intelligent, no-frills humour that we have come to know and love from seeing him on our screens.

As well as hosting topical comedy panel show, Mock The Week, Ó Briain has made many a TV appearance over the years on shows like Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and Live at the Apollo.

The Irish comedian studied maths and theoretical physics at University College, Dublin, and has presented shows like Stargazing Live alongside Brian Cox, and Dara Ó Briain: School of Hard Sums.

The tour will visit the following locations, click on the links for further information.

26 February – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

27 February – Dunstable, Grove Theatre

1-3 March – Birmingham, Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre

7-8 March – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion

12-13 March – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

22-24 March – Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall

28-29 March – Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre

25-26 April – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

27 April – Watford, Watford Colosseum

28-29 April – Oxford, New Theatre Oxford

1 May – Buxton, Opera House Buxton

2 May – Hull, Hull City Hall

4 May – Basingstoke, The Anvil

6-7 May – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre

9-10 May – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

11-12 May – Portsmouth, Kings Theatre Southsea

18-19 May – Liverpool, Liverpool Empire Theatre

20 May – Cheltenham, The Centaur

25 May – Preston, Preston Guild Hall

26-27 May – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

1-2 June – Nottingham, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

28-29 September – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

11 October – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

12-13 October – Brighton, Brighton Dome

15-16 October – Swansea, Swansea Grand Theatre

19-20 October – London, Eventim Apollo

16-17 November – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse

19 November – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

30 November – 1 December – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

7-8 December – Salford Quays, The Lowry

17-20 January – Dublin, Vicar Street

26 January – Co. Kerry, INEC – Gleneagle Hotel

27 January – Co. Mayo, Royal Theatre and Event Centre

Advertisement

31 January – 1 February – Dublin, Vicar Street