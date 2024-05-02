The YA classic will be shown on the big screen at seven different cities throughout the UK while a 12-piece orchestra performs the film’s music live on stage.

Played by an ensemble of rock and orchestra musicians, fans of the film will get to hear live renditions of Carter Burwell’s original score as well as iconic hits from the soundtrack like Full Moon and Supermassive Black Hole.

In fact we would say that it’s the hard-hitting indie songs, as well as the blue-washed lenses, that make this first film so memorable. First coming onto screens in 2008, the film stars Kristen Stewart as our own personal brand of heroine, Bella Swan, and Robert Pattinson as vampire Edward.

More like this

We'd be shocked if you aren't familiar with this classic love story, but just in case, here's what you need to know: The quiet and reserved Bella Swan moves to the small and rainy town of Forks, Washington to live with her dad, and soon comes across the mysterious Edward Cullen and his very pale family. As more strange incidents occur, Bella falls in love with Edward at the same time she discovers he’s a vampire.

Dramatic, romantic and iconic, Twilight is a film for the ages. Here’s how you can get tickets to see the film in concert this autumn.

Buy Twilight in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Live in Concert events are steadily rising in popularity — check out our review of Avatar: The Last Airbender Live in Concert and how to get tickets to Planet Earth III Live in Concert to see what all the fuss is about.

When and where is Twilight with live orchestra being shown?

Twi-hard fans can catch Twilight Live in Concert at seven different locations throughout the UK in October later this year. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

Buy Twilight in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do Twilight with live orchestra tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 3rd May, but fans can get their hands on tickets earlier thanks to the Ticketmaster pre-sale, which will run from 10am on Thursday 2nd May until 9am on Friday 3rd May.

Buy Twilight in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Twilight In Concert pre-sale tickets today

Make sure to log on to Ticketmaster at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of snagging the seats of your choice.

Make sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Buy Twilight in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more concert news, check out our roundup of the top candlelight concerts this month, as well as how to get Billie Eilish tickets.