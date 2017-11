Best Apple Black Friday 2017 deals now – iPads, iPhone X, MacBooks, iMacs, free Apple gift cards

Great savings on a huge range of Apple products including iPhone X, iPads, iPad Pros, iPad Minis, MacBooks and iMacs - plus details of Apple's free discount cards

Black Friday 2017 deals continue over the weekend, and there are some fantastic discounts to be had on a range of Apple products, including iPads of all types and sizes, MacBook laptops and desktop Apple iMacs…

…and, just in, this great deal on the iPhone X!

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X 64GB on Vodaphone network – Free Phone, 24 months plus 26GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts

NOW JUST £64.00 per month

Some of the best Apple deals listed below come from John Lewis but while Apple themselves aren’t reducing the prices of their products, they are offering gift cards when you purchase direct from them, with up to £120 for a Mac, £80 when you buy an iPad, £40 for an iPhone and £20 for an Apple Watch.

Visit the Apple website to check out those gift card deals and scroll down for savings on iPads, MacBooks and iMacs…

iPad

Save up to £50 on iPads, iPad Pros and iPad Minis…

Apple iPad 9.7″ Wi-Fi 32GB, – White Silver – NOW £251.99

Apple iPad 9.7″ Wi-Fi 32GB, – Gold/Silver/Grey – NOW £299

Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi, 128GB, Silver – Save £25 NOW £404

Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi & Cellular, 32GB, Space Grey – Save £20 NOW £449

Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi & Cellular, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £534

iPad Pro

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £719

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £719

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS10, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £839

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB,Gold – Save £50 NOW £849

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 256GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £849

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Gold – Save £50 NOW £869

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 256GB, Silver – Save £50 NOW £999

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB, Rose Gold – Save £50 NOW £1,049

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £1,069

Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £1,199 2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB,

iPad Mini

Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9″, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £394

Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9″, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £524

MacBooks

Save as much as £200 on Apple MacBooks and MacBook Pros, including models with Retina Display…

2017 Apple MacBook 12″, Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 615, Space Grey – Save £100 NOW £1,149

2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13″, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, Silver – Save £50 NOW £1,299

2017 Apple MacBook 12″, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 615, Space Grey – Save £150 NOW £1,399

2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13″ Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650,Space Grey – Save £200 NOW £1,549

Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB Flash Storage, 15.4″ – Save £200 NOW £1,699

2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13″ Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650,Space Grey – Save £200 NOW £1,749

2017 Apple MacBook Pro 15″ Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Radeon Pro 555, Silver – Save £200 NOW £2,149

2017 Apple MacBook Pro 15″ Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 560, Space Grey – Save £200 NOW £2,499

iMacs

iMacs with Retina Display, plus the Apple Mac Mini desktop computer, with savings of up to £200…

2017 Apple iMac 21.5″, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Iris Plus Graphics 640, Silver – Save £100 NOW£949

2017 Apple iMac 21.5″ Retina 4K Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Radeon Pro 555, Silver – Save £100 NOW £1,149

2017 Apple iMac 21.5″ Retina 4K Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive, Radeon Pro 560, Silver – Save £50 NOW £1,299

2017 Apple iMac 27″ Retina 5K Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion, Radeon Pro 570, Silver – Save £100 NOW £1,549

2017 Apple iMac 27″ Retina 5K Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion, Radeon Pro 575, Silver – Save £200 NOW £1,749

Apple Mac mini MGEQ2B/A Desktop Computer, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive – Save £50 NOW £899