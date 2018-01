Best British dramas on TV in Australia

Your essential guide to the very best dramas from the UK on Australian TV channels this week

Our pick of primetime British dramas airing this week in Australia, 14-20 October:

Saturday 14 October

Doc Martin (series 5, episode 2) – 7:30pm, UKTV

Homes Fires (series 2, episode 5) – 7:32pm, ABC

The Last Post (series 1, episode 1) – 8:20pm, ABC

Midsomer Murders (series 18, episode 2) – 8:30pm, UKTV

Stella (series 6, episode 1) – 8:30pm, BBC First

Silent Witness (series 16, episode 3) – 8:30pm, 13th Street

Doc Martin (series 7, episode 8) – 9:21pm, ABC

Sunday 15 October

Doc Martin (series 8, episode 3) – 7:41pm, ABC

Unforgotten (series 2, episode 3) – 8:30pm, BBC First

Poirot: Halloween Party – 8:30pm, 13th Street

The A Word (series 1, episode 2) – 9:20pm, BBC First

Fearless (series 1, episode 5) – 9:30pm, ABC

Monday 16 October

Broken (series 1, episode 5) – 8:25pm, BBC First

The Coroner (series 1, episode 8) – 8:30pm, BBC UKTV

Vera (series 3, episode 3) – 8:30pm, 13th Street

Doc Martin (series 2, episode 2) – 9:30pm, UKTV

Peaky Blinders (series 3, episode 2) – 9:30pm, BBC First

Lewis (series 2, episode 4) – 10:15pm, 13th Street

Tuesday 17 October

Victoria (series 2, episode 7) – 8:30pm, BBC First

Law & Order: UK (series 2, episode 3) – 8:30pm, 13th Street

Line of Duty (series 3, episode 7) – 9:30pm, 13th Street

Wednesday 12 October

In the Dark (series 1, episode 3) – 8:30pm, BBC First

Agatha Raisin (series 1, episode 2) – 8:30pm, 13th Street

Guerrilla (series 1, episode 6) – 9:35pm, BBC First

Thursday 19 October

Three Girls (series 1, episode 2), 8:30pm, BBC First

Marple: The Pale Horse – 8:30pm, 13th Street

Hinterland (series 3, episode 4) – 9:35pm, BBC First

Friday 20 October

New Tricks (series 12, episode 8) – 8:20pm, BBC UKTV

Taboo (series 1, episodes 5 and 6) – from 8:30pm, BBC First

A Touch of Frost (series 6, episode 4) – 8:30pm, 13th Street

Endeavour (series 1, episode 2) – 8:32pm, ABC

(times: Australian Eastern Standard Time)