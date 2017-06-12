He began his career in the music industry as Rocky B – and later Plat’num – with 00s ten-piece boyband Blazin Squad but it seems as though Love Island’s Marcel can’t use his chart topping success to impress the ladies.

The music producer and accounts manager claimed he was reluctant to talk about his time with the band – who allegedly once described themselves as the pioneers of “chav” culture – and yet he struck up not just one, but TWO conversations about his pop past with the Love Island women.

However, things didn’t quite go to plan when Marcel kicked off by revealing his big secret to Olivia.

“Everyone’s been asking me questions about what I do and that kind of stuff. I don’t really want to give too much away. Because obviously I don’t want to change people’s thoughts. I’d rather keep it between ourselves because I don’t want everyone to get a bit awkward," he began.

"I produce music now but when I was younger I used to be in a band. Do you remember the band called Blazin’ Squad? I was from the Blazin’ Squad. About ten of us. I look totally different to how I did when I was in a band. It is a bit of a weird one me being in here,” he said.

There was just one problem: Olivia couldn’t actually remember who Blazin’ Squad were, mixing them up with Alesha Dixon’s So Solid Crew and suggesting that perhaps the band had been a little before her time.

Twitter was loving it.

Marcel: don't tell anyone I was in the blazin squad



Inner Marcel: let everyone know #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BPcsdXVwbZ — Love Island (@LoveIslandNot) June 5, 2017

Marcel was not.

Marcel after this, my man was full of confidence #LoveIsland 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wrLMlqe5ko — Love Island (@LoveIslandReact) June 5, 2017

He had a little more luck with Jessica, who seemed genuinely enthused about his Blazin’ past.

“The reaction to my Squad news. She was a bit more excited about that than Olivia was. We’ve got quite a good rapport going,” Marcel later revealed.

But it seems as though he'll have to forgive Olivia her Blazin’ sins, as the two ultimately paired up for the competition after a rather rocky match up process for the musician. Nobody stepped forward to say they fancied him and he was ditched by original partner Amber when a bloke she preferred walked through the door.

Will he be seeing her at the crossroads if a superfan steps through the door? There’s a long hot summer (even if it is bucketing down in Old Blighty) ahead so only time and plenty of pied off daters will tell.

