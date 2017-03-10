It looks like Coronation Street's Peter Barlow will need to watch his back - cab customer Chloe is now monitoring his every movement!

Scenes just shown on tonight's Corrie double bill saw Peter seeking solace with Chloe after his family showed a lack of faith in his plan to buy the Rovers Return.

But when Peter then phoned girlfriend Toyah from Chloe's, she apologised for her doubts and restated her love for him. Hence Peter then ditching Chloe and heading home.

Corrie fans would have been forgiven for thinking that this was the end of the drama, but then came Peter's realisation later in the evening that he'd left his phone at the house of his admirer.

After hightailing it back to her house, Peter picked up his mobile and made a hasty exit, only for it to be revealed that Chloe had installed a phone tracker app on her tablet. All of which has left Peter under constant surveillance!

As for what happens next, viewers can expect to see Chloe 'bumping into' Peter and feigning tears as she tells him that her ex is stalking her and that she's scared to go home. Peter then insists on driving her home and making sure the coast is clear.

Later on, Peter will continue to play with fire when he surreptitiously texts Chloe while Toyah's not looking to check that she's OK. And it's surely only a matter of time before Chloe makes sure that she and Peter cross paths again...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of Coronation Street below.

