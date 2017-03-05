Shakil is to lose his temper with schoolmate Keegan as the pair come to blows in this week's episodes of EastEnders.

Viewers have already seen Keegan push is luck by uploading a video clip of Bex in which he digitally grafted footage of her head onto a porn actress's body.

But it seems that Keegan will get his just desserts in scenes to be shown on Thursday 9 March.

After growing sick of Keegan's attitude, Shakil snaps, only for mum Carmel to walk in on the commotion. But will Shakil reveal all about what's been going on? And will he admit to his true feelings for Bex?

