Ben Price is to leave Coronation Street after seven years portraying Nick Tilsley.

Price - the third actor to play the role of Gail's eldest son - will exit later this year in a storyline expected to be tied to the revelation that Steve is the father of Leanne's baby.

Speaking to ITV News, Price - who commutes from London to Manchester for Corrie - said: "Coronation Street has been the most significant part of my career and I have had a fantastic seven years here.

"The decision to leave is purely personal - I want to be able to spend more time with my family. I have been supported by a terrific cast and crew and have had the most glorious storylines and for that I am most grateful."

Coronation Street's executive producer Kieran Roberts added: "We fully respect Ben's decision to leave Coronation Street. As Nick, he has been at the centre of some of the biggest plots of the last seven years.

"He is valued member of cast who will be greatly missed, but we still have many months of great storylines with him, leading to his dramatic exit later this year."

Since taking on the part of Nick, Price has seen his character involved in no end of drama, from a one-night stand with his brother's wife Kylie, to a road accident that left him with brain damage and an ill-fated one-day marriage to Carla Connor.

