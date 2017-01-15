There may be no more Tom Hiddleton in the Night Manager, but the creators of BBC1's hit drama have not given up on spies just yet. Instead, they have announced they will be adapting one of author John Le Carré's most famous works: The Spy Who Came In From The Cold.

BBC1 has teamed up with US broadcaster AMC following the huge success of The Night Manager, which won three Golden Globes and also was named Radio Times's TV show of the year 2016.

The new series will be an adaptation of John Le Carré's bestselling 1962 novel The Spy Who Came In From The Cold – a story which features Le Carré's most famous character, MI6 spymaster George Smiley.

The novel was first made into a film in 1965, with Richard Burton starring as hard-drinking intelligence officer Alec Leamas.

This time, the novel will be adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, writer of Slumdog Millionaire and The Full Monty. "It’s incredibly exciting to be working on the best Cold War spy story ever written,” Beaufoy said.

The series will be produced by The Ink Factory, the production company behind The Night Manager. Co-CEO Simon Cornwell said, “We are thrilled to be teaming again with AMC and the BBC to adapt this extraordinary work for television. It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to build on the relationships that delivered The Night Manager to an audience worldwide.

"The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is an utterly gripping story, and one of the great books of the twentieth century. We are looking forward enormously to bringing it to a twenty-first century audience."