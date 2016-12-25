Pearl Mackie's first day as the new companion on the set of Doctor Who Check out this behind the scenes video ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Paul Jones Sunday 25 December 2016 at 6:40PM A bit of posing, a bit of a laugh with Peter Capaldi and a little look behind the scenes of the filming of that first teaser – yep, it's new Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie's first day on the set of Doctor Who... NEW VIDEO!Go behind the scenes on @Pearlie_mack's first day on #DoctorWho!#NewCompanionhttps://t.co/HqfUlTW0vA — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) April 25, 2016 continue reading