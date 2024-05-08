It's an ominous time to be a pro golfer with Scheffler in such rampant, consistent form, and he will be determined to keep the form flowing in North Carolina.

The chasing pack will be determined to reel in the world No. 1, but that will be easier said than done.

Reigning champion Wyndham Clark has recorded a trio of top-three finishes in his last five tournaments, though he missed the cut at The Masters.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Wells Fargo Championship 2024.

When is Wells Fargo Championship 2024?

Wells Fargo Championship begins on Thursday 9th May 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 12th May 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch Wells Fargo Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Wells Fargo Championship 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 9th May

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Friday 10th May

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Saturday 11th May

From 12:15pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Sunday 12th May

From 12:15pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.