Real Madrid are having a brilliant season under Carlo Ancelotti and they were crowned La Liga champions last weekend after beating Cadiz 3-0 at the Bernabeu, with Jude Bellingham getting on the scoresheet once again.

Real Madrid have won the European Cup and Champions League a record 14 times and they'll be hoping to use their home advantage on Wednesday evening as they look to reach their sixth final in the last 11 years.

Bayern, who lost 3-1 at Stuttgart on Saturday to leave them even further behind Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, only have the Champions League to play for and they'll be desperate to lift the trophy for a seventh time to salvage a dismal season under Thomas Tuchel.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Bayern Munich?

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich will take place on Wednesday 8th May 2024.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich kick-off time

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Real Madrid v Bayern Munich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Real Madrid (10/11) Draw (14/5) Bayern Munich (13/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.